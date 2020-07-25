Regis Philbin Dead: Kathie Lee Gifford's Recent Tweet May Have Hinted at Former Co-Host's Health

✖

Hours before Regis Philbin's family announced his death, former co-host Kathie Lee Gifford shared Bible passages that may have hinted at Philbin's health. Gifford and Philbin remained close friends, even after she left Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee, even asking Philbin to appear on Today with Kathie Lee and Hoda. Gifford has not commented on Philbin's death, but her fans are flooding her latest tweet with condolences.

Early Saturday morning, Gifford shared a quote from the First Epistle of Paul to Timothy. "Fight the good fight of faith. Take hold of the eternal life to which you were called," the quote reads. Gifford added, "LORD, give us the strength we need to persevere on our journey. Hold us up by Your righteous right hand and deliver us from despair." She also included a praying hands emoji.

On Friday, the day Philbin died, Gifford tweeted, "The god of this age has blinded the minds of unbelievers, so that they cannot see the light of the gospel of the glory of Christ, Who is the image of God. 2 Cor4:4 LORD, reveal Your TRUTH [throughout] the nations. Use this unrest & upheaval 2 do a mighty work in the lost & the broken."

Gifford also shared retweeted a tweet with a quote from Corinthians. "What we mean is that God was in Christ, offering peace and forgiveness to the people of this world. And He has given us the work of sharing His message about peace," the quote reads.

Philbin and Gifford stayed in touch for years after splitting professionally. Philbin even recorded a special message for Gifford in 2019 when she left Today. "Where you are right now, I know you are going to be moving on to a great new career making movies, and since I've seen the first one, I know you're going to be a great success, I really mean it," Philbin said. "I want you to know how I will always remember the great times we had working together and how you are as a person, just great."

Philbin died of natural causes on Friday, one month before his 89th birthday, his family told PEOPLE. He is survived by his wife, Joy Philbin, and their two daughters, comedy writer J.J. Philbin and Joanna Philbin. He is also survived by his daughter Amy Philbin, from his first marriage to Catherine Faylen.