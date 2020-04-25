Watch Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Read From Her Children's Book Amid Social Distancing Practices

✖

Exactly a month before it was revealed Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are due to have have a child together, they were filmed together reading Schwarzenegger's children's book, Maverick and Me. The illustrated book is the real-life story of Schwarzenegger finding and befriending a dog, and is a hit with children everywhere. Soon, she and Pratt will have their own offspring to introduce it to.

Sources close to the couple said that Schwarzenegger is pregnant, according to a report by PEOPLE on Saturday. The outlet learned about the pregnancy exactly one month after Schwarzenegger posted a heart-warming reading on her Instagram. In it, she and Pratt read Maverick and Me to support Save With Stories, an initiative where celebrities help to make sure kids have access to food and education through the coronavirus pandemic. The video — and the children's book itself — made it clear that Schwarzenegger has a way with kids.

The official Save With Stories account re-posted Schwarzenegger's video, as well as those of other stars who have pitched in on the initiative. Fans praised her and Pratt for putting their star power to good use — even while self-isolating.

"You guys are so adorable," one fan wrote, while another added: "you two are so beautiful together! You make my heart melt!" Many other praised Schwarzenegger's book itself, calling the story "cute" and remarking on how it reminded them of their own experiences. Some complimented Pratt's reading as well, saying he should do more work oriented towards children. "You both are truly amazing!" summed up one fan.

Maverick and Me is just one of of Schwarzenegger's published works in a growing library. Her first book debuted in 2010, titled: Rock What You've Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who's Been There and Back. It was a memoir about her fight to find a positive self-image through her teenage years. Her second book was a "survival guide" for recent college graduates titled I Just Graduated... Now What? published in 2014.

Maverick and Me was Schwarzenegger's first children's book, published in 2017. The book is about Schwarzenegger's real experience with pet adoption, and promotes animal rescue for a younger generation. Her most recent book, The Gift of Forgiveness: Inspiring Stories from Those Who Have Overcome the Unforgivable, was released last month, just before the coronavirus outbreak reached the U.S.

So far, Pratt and Schwarzenegger have not responded to reports about their pregnancy online, but their experience with children's literature makes it clear that they are equipped for the challenges of parenthood.