Katherine Schwarzenegger Sends Throwback Message to Dad Arnold for Sweet Father’s Day Treat

The newly-married Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrated Father’s Day by sharing a handful of fun throwback photos with her father, actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Instagram Sunday.

“Happy Father’s Day daddy! I love you so much (even when you feed Maverick from the table)!” Schwarzenegger, 29, wrote in the caption.

She included five photos of Arnold, 71, having fun with his children and their dog Maverick. In the comments, many of her fans sent Arnold Happy Father’s Day wishes.

“Just imagine having that god as a dad lol,” one fan wrote.

“Happy Father’s Day to your Dad! [raised hands] Love you guys have a Rescue Pooch!!!! [heart] MAVERICK,” another added.

“I love these pictures!!! Thank you for sharing such precious times in your life. It’s nice,” another wrote.

Schwarzenegger’s brother Patrick also marked Father’s Day with a cool photo of their famous father. He shared an image of Arnold smoking a cigar during brunch.

“Smoking cigar inside at brunch [check] wearing your own name on your jacket [check] have yourself posing on your jacket [check] you’re def one of a kind buddy… Happy Father’s Day. Love yah,” Patrick, 25, wrote.

June has been a very busy month for Schwarzenegger thanks to one big moment in her life. On June 8, she married Jurassic World actor Chris Pratt, 39, whom she started dating in summer 2018. Arnold, her mother Maria Shriver and her siblings were reportedly at the ceremony, held at the San Ysidro Ranch resort in Montecito, California. Pratt’s 6-year-old son with ex-wife Anna Faris, Jack, was also there.

“Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love,” Pratt wrote on Instagram the day after the wedding. “It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives.”

“We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed,” Pratt added.

On Sunday, Schwarzenegger also paid tribute to Pratt, posting a photo of him watching over Jack chop wood.

“Happy Father’s Day to my wonderful husband,” Schwarzenegger wrote. “Watching you be such a hands on and loving father was one of the many reasons I fell in love with you, and continue to each day. I love you.”

Pratt marked Father’s Day by sharing a photo of his late father.

“Happy Father’s Day to the strongest and funniest man I ever met,” Pratt wrote. “They don’t make em like you anymore. Which in some ways is probably a good thing. Haha!!! Love you and miss you every day Pop.”

