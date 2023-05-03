Chris Pratt's Mother-in-Law Maria Shriver Responds to His 'Hideous' Instagram Post

Chris Pratt recently put up a social media post so unsettling even his mother-in-law commented in concern. The star is known for being a bit of a jokester, but this time he may have pushed it to the limit. The actor, who stars in the upcoming Marvel film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, shared a picture of his foot on Instagram, focusing on the crusty toenail on his foot. "Met Gala Look," he captioned the picture, referring to the high-profile event on Monday, May 1, in New York City. Pratt then proceeded to take a picture of his toenail and photoshop it over the faces of some celebrities attending this year's Met Gala, including Doja Cat, whom he nicknamed "Toeja Cat," Rihanna ("Rhitoetoe"), and Jared Leto, or in Pratt's words, "Jared Letoe." He also photoshopped the toenail onto Dua Lipa's face, calling her "Toe Lipa."

Since the picture was posted on May 2, virtually everyone commenting on it has given it an overwhelmingly negative reaction. The image disgusted some of Chris Pratt's followers, with one writing: "Chris Pratt's toenail was not what I expected to see when opening insta, but I sure can't unsee it. "It's not too late to delete this," another person noted, while another added: "Looks fungal.. the RN in me is dying for that toe to get a little clotrimazole affection." The post disgusted many people, but his mother-in-law, Maria Shriver, was left baffled. Shriver commented, "What is this." Her daughter, and Pratt's wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, replied: "LITERALLY called 911 @footnanny and have temporarily muted this account for the sake of my well being." Meanwhile, Guardians of The Galaxy director James Gunn remarked, "Lil Nas X wore it better." Warning: Incredibly unhealthy-looking toenail below.

The post was undoubtedly somewhere in the vicinity of outrageous — though perhaps Leto's Met Gala outfit out measures it in every way. With his very unique interpretation of this year's theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty", Leto didn't disappoint. A red carpet arrival is a must at the annual fundraising event of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, where guests are expected to go all out to make a memorable first impression. As a tribute to the late German designer, who passed away in February 2019, the actor and musician dressed up as Choupette, his beloved pet cat. The giant cat suit's wearer was initially unclear, but eventually, Leto removed the head, revealing himself. Given his reputation, not many people were surprised to see him inside.