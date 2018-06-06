What Is Kate Spade’s Net Worth

Fashion designer Kate Spade’s net worth has come out, following the fashion industry icon’s death of an apparent suicide.

Spade was worth an estimated $200 million at the time of her death, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She made the majority of her wealth through her Kate Spade New York fashion brand.

Spade spent over two decades leading and cultivating the company, before walking away in 2007 to spend more time with her family.

As was aforementioned, the 55-year-old was found dead in her Manhattan apartment on June 5, after reportedly taking her own life by hanging herself with a scarf.

After the reports came out, many of Spade’s fans took to Twitter to share their shock and sympathy over her passing.

Kate Spade and Co donated handbags to our scholars, so they’d show up at their internships looking great and feeling great. They always downplayed their gift, and maybe this sounds silly, but it was a big deal for our young women to show up to an important gig with a great bag. https://t.co/EbmpfSVhxZ — Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) June 5, 2018

“Before Kate Spade, only a handful of women had their own lines, Donna Karan, Susie Tompkins Buell (ESPRIT),” journalist Yashar Ali tweeted. “If you’re wearing clothes today that were designed by a woman or carrying a handbag designed by a woman, you can bet that she got there through a door opened by Kate Spade.”

“Very saddened to hear about the passing of Kate Spade,” actress Lucy Hale commented. “Mental illness does not discriminate and can happen to anyone with any circumstances. I hope she has found peace.”

This #KateSpade story is so terribly sad. More proof that all the money and fame in the world don’t mean shit. We’re all fighting our own battles inside. Careful who you judge or what you say. Depression comes in many forms. It’s real…it’s scary. God bless her daughter. #RIP — Froggy 🎙 (@froggyradio) June 5, 2018

“Devastated to hear the news about the iconic Kate Spade,” model Olivia Culpo added. “A reminder that you often times don’t know the internal struggle of another person. For everyone out there who reads this please know you are not alone + you are loved. Sending thoughts and prayers to Kates friends + family.”

My mom gave me the most beautiful red leather bag with a typewriter keyboard on it when I was in high school. She told me I’d better take good care of it and carry it for good luck on my path in journalism. I have and always will, especially today. #KateSpade pic.twitter.com/Qb284MiNy4 — Emma Goss (@EmmaAudreyGoss) June 5, 2018

In a statement, Spade’s family said that they “are all devastated by today’s tragedy,” later adding, “We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).