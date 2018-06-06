Celebrity

What Is Kate Spade’s Net Worth

By

Fashion designer Kate Spade’s net worth has come out, following the fashion industry icon’s death of an apparent suicide.

Spade was worth an estimated $200 million at the time of her death, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She made the majority of her wealth through her Kate Spade New York fashion brand.

Spade spent over two decades leading and cultivating the company, before walking away in 2007 to spend more time with her family.

As was aforementioned, the 55-year-old was found dead in her Manhattan apartment on June 5, after reportedly taking her own life by hanging herself with a scarf.

After the reports came out, many of Spade’s fans took to Twitter to share their shock and sympathy over her passing.

“Before Kate Spade, only a handful of women had their own lines, Donna Karan, Susie Tompkins Buell (ESPRIT),” journalist Yashar Ali tweeted. “If you’re wearing clothes today that were designed by a woman or carrying a handbag designed by a woman, you can bet that she got there through a door opened by Kate Spade.”

“Very saddened to hear about the passing of Kate Spade,” actress Lucy Hale commented. “Mental illness does not discriminate and can happen to anyone with any circumstances. I hope she has found peace.”

“Devastated to hear the news about the iconic Kate Spade,” model Olivia Culpo added. “A reminder that you often times don’t know the internal struggle of another person. For everyone out there who reads this please know you are not alone + you are loved. Sending thoughts and prayers to Kates friends + family.”

In a statement, Spade’s family said that they “are all devastated by today’s tragedy,” later adding, “We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

