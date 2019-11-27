Kate Middleton Has Simple Tweet to Camila Cabello After She Took Something From Kensington Palace

Kate Middleton and Prince William are always watching! The Royals had a hilarious response after a new radio interview with Camila Cabello saw the singer admit she had taken something from Kensington Palace after a recent visit. The “Señorita” singer visited BBC 1 Radio Tuesday to talk with Greg James and recalled their visit to Kensington Palace in London for an event honoring teenagers.

“Don’t tell anybody what my mother and I did,” she told James as he proceeded to tell the stories to listeners anyway, Us Weekly first reported.

“We’re in Kensington Palace for the teen heroes. We’re about to meet William and Kate, and I said, ‘You’ve got to steal something. Steal something!’ And I said, ‘Steal that pencil,’” James remembered on the show.

Cabello added, “I was like, ‘You triple doggy dare me?’ … And you can’t not do a triple doggy dare. If there’s anything I’ve learned in my life, it’s that. So, I did it.”

The former Fifth Harmony member then revealed James couldn’t resist telling a palace staffer of her misdeed.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ And I put it in my mom’s purse, and my mom was like, ‘No, we have to give it back. We have to give back the pencil.’ And I was like, ‘No, he triple doggy dared me. I have to take the pencil,’” she recounted. “So, I still have it. I’m sorry, William, and I’m sorry, Kate. I honestly couldn’t sleep last night. I had to get it off my chest.”

The anecdote went viral online, and eventually caught the attention of Kate and William themselves. The palace’s official account hilariously responded to the interview clip on Twitter with a side eye emoji, which had fans laughing on the social media platform.

👀 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 26, 2019

“Love this reply @KensingtonRoyal [two crying laughing emojis],” one fan wrote.

“one of the best moment of my twitter existence ever,” another user commented.

“May I make a suggestion William? Take her to @TowerOfLondon that should do the trick,” another fan joked.

William and Kate met Cabello, James and other guests at their home in early October as they honored the 10 finalists from the BBC Radio 1 Teen Heroes Awards.

“I was so honored to be invited to Kensington Palace to meet and celebrate this year’s Teen Hero finalists with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge,” Cabello told the BBC at the time. “Hearing the incredible things these Teen Heroes have done is so inspirational! Their passion and dedication to help others is amazing and they really blew me away!”