Kate Middleton Has Special Gift for Taylor Swift Dance Class Attack Survivors

Kate Middleton has special guests attending her annual Christmas carol service. The Princess of Wales, 42, has invited the survivors of a deadly stabbing in Southport, England, and their families to the festive celebration scheduled for Dec. 6 at Westminster Abbey, according to a report from The Sun.

Three children were killed and another 10 people injured in a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift–themed yoga and dance class in July. The children who were killed in the attack were Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, according to the Merseyside police department. A suspect, who was 17 at the time of the stabbing, was arrested and has been charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a knife.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate and her husband, Prince William, issued a statement following the attack expressing their sympathies. “As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through,” said the royals, who share children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6. “We send our love, thoughts and prayers to all those involved in this horrid and heinous attack.”

They continued, “Thank you also to the emergency responders who, despite being met with the most horrific scenes, demonstrated compassion and professionalism when your community needed you most.”

Kate announced earlier this month that she would be hosting her Kate’s Together at Christmas Carol Service, sharing a video teasing programs being printed for the service featuring her Kate’s royal monogram. “Something exciting is coming…” she teased in the caption.

The princess’ holiday service has been a mainstay of the Christmas season but comes with extra emotion after a difficult year in the royal’s life. In March, Kate announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing an abdominal surgery two months prior. In September, after taking a break from her public duties as a royal, Kate announced that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family,” she said in a statement at the time. “Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. … This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”

The princess concluded, “To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey — I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright.”