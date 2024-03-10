Kate Middleton's Uncle Speaks on Her Health Trouble on 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Kate Middleton's family is providing insight into her recovery. In light of the Princess of Wales' continued recovery following abdominal surgery, her uncle Gary Goldsmith shared details about her absence from public view.

"Because she doesn't want to talk about it," Goldsmith told housemate Ekin-Su Culculoglu in his appearance on the March 6 episode of Celebrity Big Brother UK, per E! News, "there's a kind of code of etiquette. But if it's announced, I'll give you an opinion."

"I spoke to her mum, my sister," he added. "She's getting the best care in the world. All the family has done is put the wagons around and look after family first, before anything else."

Nevertheless, the palace has continued to maintain Middleton's privacy as curiosity about her recuperation has grown. "Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates," a spokesperson said to E! News Feb. 29. "That guidance stands."

Seemingly recovery-bound, on March 4, Middleton was seen for the first time in the passenger seat of a car with her mother. Although the royal family is remaining silent regarding the news, there is no reason to believe that Goldsmith, who has been a controversial figure among Celebrity Big Brother UK fans because of a previous conviction for domestic violence, won't give his own opinion.

"She is simply perfect," the 59-year-old said in his introduction on the show. "The first time I met William, Catherine was cooking and William said, 'Hi! Do you want a cup of tea?' Very normal." Additionally, Goldsmith heaped praise on Middleton, 42, and her husband, Prince William, saying they have been "savior[s] of the royal family."

In his remarks from the March 5 episode, per Us Weekly, Goldsmith added that he believed King Charles III "has done a spectacular job" since he became monarch after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

During the conversation, Goldsmith did not mince words when it came to the topic of Meghan Markle, 42, and Prince Harry. "I have the opinion that Harry was really, really, really loved, massively loved, and when they were a threesome — so Kate, William and Harry — they were really comfortable together, loved," he claimed. "And then suddenly there's an extra dynamic that comes in, puts a stick in the spokes and creates so much drama that I don't generally think is there, and rewrote the history and said how unhappy he was, and I just don't think that's fair."

Goldsmith added, "And then you can't throw your family under a bus in such a dramatic style and then write books about it and expect to be invited round for Christmas."