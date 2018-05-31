Pregnant Kate Hudson Bares Baby Bump During Workout With Niece

Kate Hudson is a noted fitness fan, and the actress has continued to stay active while pregnant with her third child.

On Tuesday, the mom of two shared a series of videos to her Instagram Story of herself working out with 4-year-old niece Rio Laura, with the two getting their fitness on in what appeared to be a home gym.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My workout partner,” Hudson wrote on a clip of Rio lifting up a medicine ball.

She later posted a close-up of Rio lifting a pair of weights, writing, “Sweet girl Riri.”

The actress also shared a shot of her growing baby bump, donning a sports bra and leggings as she wrote, “Happy belly.”

Hudson is expecting a daughter with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, and the baby girl will be the couple’s first child together. Hudson is already mom to sons Bingham Hawn, 6, and Ryder Russell, 14, from previous relationships.

Rio is the youngest child of Hudson’s brother, actor Oliver Hudson, and is extremely close to her famous aunt.

“She loves my daughter and is with my daughter all the time,” Oliver recently told PEOPLE of Kate. “Rio is sleeping over at my sister’s house all the time.”

“Rio looks up to her because my sister is a dancer and a performer and that’s all my girl wants to do and be,” he added. “Auntie Kiki is what she calls her, and it’s all about Auntie Kiki. There is literally no advice I could [give] her. She’s ready.”

Hudson’s half-brother, Wyatt Russell, said that Hudson’s bond with Rio had a big impact on Fujikawa’s outlook toward welcoming a daughter.

“I was happy. I was teary-eyed because I know how badly she wanted a girl,” he said in April. “I know Danny, I’m sure in some part of every man’s brain you’re like, ‘I’d love to have a little me.’”

“But when he met my brother’s little girl Rio, who’s the cutest thing in the entire world, she made him be like, ‘Okay, I want a girl.’ So they’re really excited,” Russell added.

Hudson announced her pregnancy in April, explaining that her pregnancy sickness was the reason she had been absent from social media.

“SURPRISE!!!” she wrote. “If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @katehudson