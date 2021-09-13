Kate Beckinsale Injury: What We Know

Kate Beckinsale is continuing to recover after she was hospitalized on Friday, Sept. 10 amid filming for her upcoming movie Prisoner’s Daughter. According to reports, the 48-year-old Jolt actress suffered an injury. At this time, few details about the incident are known.

News of the on-set incident was first reported by TMZ. In a Friday report, the outlet reported that the actress was rushed to a Las Vegas hospital Friday morning following a back incident. Sources told the outlet that around 10:30 a.m. local time, the British actress’ “back went out.” The sources said the injury was bad enough “that she was rushed to a nearby hospital by ambulance.” At the time of the initial report, Beckinsale was said to still be in the emergency room and her condition was unclear. Representatives for the actress did not immediately respond to several outlets’ requests for comments.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It is unclear if the back injury was a result of filming on Prisoner’s Daughter. Beckinsale stars in the dramatic thriller alongside Brian Cox, Ernie Hudson, and Tyson Ritter. Written by Mark Bacci, the film follows Max, an ex-con who attempts to reconnect with his daughter, portrayed by Beckinsale, and grandson after 12 years in prison, according to Deadline. As the family tries to reconcile, Cox’s character’s criminal past catches up with him. The film is from Catherine Hardwick, who previously directed the first Twilight movie and Miss Bala. Filming for the movie has been ongoing in Las Vegas.

According to a Monday Instagram health update, Beckinsale remains hospitalized. In the post, shared from her hospital bed and showing her lying down with an IV in her arm and a hospital bracelet on her wrist, Beckinsale is “feeling a lot better.” The actress went on to write, “thank you so much for your kind messages and love x.”

Amid her hospitalization, Beckinsale has received an outpouring of support. On her Monday Instagram post, one comedian Sarah Silverman wrote, “Oh my gosh! Friend,” with Jamie Foxx adding, “Get well lioness.” Meanwhile, a fan commented, “I wish you a quick recovery,” with another person adding, “Oh sorry to hear this hope you are feeling better.”

Beckinsale has not provided further updates on her condition. Prisoner’s Daughter is produced by Sam Okun or Sam Okun Productions and Maria Grasic for Oakhurst Entertainment. Executive producers are Robert E. Morgan, Chris Rasmussen, Guy Moshe, Jai Khanna, and Lachlan Towle and Bill Yates are co-producers. A release date has not been announced.