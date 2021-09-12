Kate Beckinsale Injury: Why the Actress Was in Las Vegas

Kate Beckinsale was reportedly rushed to a Las Vegas hospital on Friday morning. The British star is in Las Vegas to film an upcoming movie called Prisoner’s Daughter, directed by Twilight filmmaker Catherine Hardwicke and co-starring Succession actor Brian Cox. Beckinsale has reportedly been in Nevada for about a week and confirmed she was in Vegas with an Instagram post on Thursday.

Back on Friday, TMZ reported Beckinsale’s back “went out” and she was rushed to a hospital near The Signature at MGM Grand, where she is staying. The accident happened before 10:30 a.m. Friday. Beckinsale’s condition is unknown, as there have been no updates since Friday. Beckinsale has not commented on the situation on Instagram. She has not published a post since Thursday, when she shared a photo of herself in a white dress, fishnet stockings and black boots.

Prisoner’s Daughter was announced in July and is written by Mark Bacci, reports Deadline. The story centers on an ex-convict played by Brian Cox who hopes to reconnect with his daughter, played by Beckinsale, and his grandson. However, the attempts go awry when his past catches up with him. Just days before Beckinsale’s injury, Ghostbusters star Ernie Hudson was cast as a close friend of Cox’s character who would do anything for him, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Preacher star Tyson Ritter also has a role in the film.

“I’m excited to see Brian Cox bring his layers of toughness, vulnerability and warmth to this broken man who has one last chance to reconnect with his family. We’ll ride with Brian on Max’s twisted journey, really feeling all the excruciating pain – and small moments of joy,” Hardwicke said in a statement in July. Hardwicke is best known for directing the first Twilight film. She also directed Thirteen, Miss Bala, and episodes of This Is Us and Don’t Look Deeper.

The movie is being produced by Sam Okun or Sam Okun Productions and Maria Grasic for Oakhusrt Entertainment. Executive producers are Robert E. Morgan, Chris Rasmussen, Guy Moshe, Jai Khanna, and Lachlan Towle and Bill Yates are co-producers. “We are thrilled to have Brian Cox starring in our movie alongside Kate Beckinsale, both of whom are amazingly multi-talented and two of the most versatile actors of our time,” Okun told Deadline.

Beckinsale recently starred in the Amazon Prime movie Jolt. Her next big project is Guilty Party, a dark comedy about a journalist who works on a story about a woman accused of murdering her husband. It was written by Rebecca Addelman and also stars Geoff Stults, Tiya Sircar, Alanna Ubach, and Laurie Davidson. It will debut on Paramount+ on Oct. 14. Beckinsale also filmed El Tonto, a comedy written and directed by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Charlie Day.

