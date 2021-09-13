Kate Beckinsale Gives Health Update Amid Hospitalization

Kate Beckinsale is recovering well after being hospitalized Friday. The Underworld actress, 48, took to Instagram Monday morning to share a selfie from her hospital bed and give an update to concerned friends, writing that she was “feeling a lot better” in the caption. Showing off her hospital bracelet and IV line, she added, “Thank you so much for your kind messages and love x.”

Beckinsale’s famous friends supported her in the comments, including comedian Sarah Silverman, actress Andie Macdowell and actor Jamie Foxx. “Oh my gosh! Friend!” Silverman commented in shock, as Macdowell added, “Oh dear I’m just catching up I hope everything’s OK [heart emojis].” Foxx chimed in, “Get well lioness.”

TMZ reported Friday that the British star was rushed to a Las Vegas hospital Friday after her back went out while in Sin City filming the upcoming Catherine Hardwick movie Prisoner’s Daughter. The injury was reportedly bad enough to warrant being brought to the hospital in an ambulance, although Beckinsale hasn’t spoken out yet about her diagnosis or prognosis.

After previously directing the first Twilight movie and Miss Bala, Hardwick’s Prisoner’s Daughter stars Brian Cox of Succession as an ex-convict who reconnects with his only daughter, played by Beckinsale, and his grandson. As the family tries to reconcile, Cox’s character’s criminal past catches up with him. Also appearing in the film is Ernie Hudson.

Beckinsale’s 22-year-old daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, is also taking on a major role on the silver screen, playing opposite Nicolas Cage in the upcoming film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Beckinsale revealed during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan in July that she had finally gotten to reunite with her daughter, whom she shares with actor Michael Sheen, after two years not seeing one another amid the COVID pandemic.

“I haven’t seen my daughter for two years because of everything. Also, I went to Canada working and she couldn’t come see me,” Beckinsale recalled on the daytime show. “Two years of not seeing your child is the most preposterous thought. Thank goodness for FaceTime and all that, but we’re both panicking that we’ll look really old to each other.”