Kate Beckinsale’s Fans Send Well Wishes After Las Vegas Injury, Hospitalization

Fans are sending their well wishes to Pearl Harbor star Kate Beckinsale. TMZ reports that the actress was rushed to the emergency room following a back injury while on location in Las Vegas, Nevada filming the movie Prisoner’s Daughter. Beckinsale was filming at the MGM Grand when her back went out and she was taken away in an ambulance for further review and treatment. The incident occurred around 10:30 AM Friday, Sept. 10.

She shared a photo on social media on Thursday, Sept. 9 from Vegas just a day before the injury donning a long white lace dress, fishnet stockings, and combat boots with a floral headband. Sources tell the media outlet that Beckinsale was in Vegas for about a week before being hospitalized. Prisoner’s Daughter is a drama in which her character struggles to reconnect with her father after he served a 12-year prison stint.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Details of how exactly Beckinsale’s back went out are unclear. At the time of the reports, she was still being monitored by doctors. There are no known reported illnesses in her medical history. The British-born star has not provided an official comment since news of her hospitalization began to spread. Regardless, fans are wishing the 48-year-old a full and speedy recovery.

Twitter user offers support to Kate Beckinsale

https://twitter.com/MarcelloCalicc1/status/1436421537142231042

It’s clear that Beckinsale has devoted fans. This Twitter user even offers the actress the opportunity to DM him if needed. He too suffered from a back injury and can relate to whatever pain she may be feeling.

Twitter user sends love to Kate Beckinsale

https://twitter.com/BobbyG_37/status/1436470672411086848

As of now, Beckinsale’s condition remains unknown. But, this Twitter user is hopeful that the actress is OK.

Twitter user inserts humor amid Kate Beckinsale’s back injury report

https://twitter.com/TolerantMarigo1/status/1436487992160362497

They say laughter is the best medicine! This Twitter user wants Beckinsale to return to social media to continue sharing the positive energy she’s known for spreading on the platform.

Twitter user says Kate Beckinsale is a favorite of his

https://twitter.com/karmajulio1/status/1436832664850505728

This Twitter user is a huge fan. He sends Beckinsale prayers for her recovery.

Twitter user wishes Kate Beckinsale good luck

https://twitter.com/theedge_69/status/1436793311344439296

One fan sent a short but sweet note to the actress. Beckinsale has been MIA from social media since news broke of the injury.

Twitter user sends Kate Beckinsale hugs and kisses

https://twitter.com/AlexStrauffon/status/1436836525921161218

This Twitter user may have had his own experience with back injuries. He appears to know too well how difficult recovery can be.