Kate Beckinsale’s Health Update Sparks Well Wishes From Paris Hilton and Other Celebs

Kate Beckinsale was rushed to the hospital on Sept. 10 in Las Vegas, where she is in the middle of making her next movie. She finally shared an update on her health scare on Monday, confirming that she is doing much better. She was even back on her feet in a hilarious post she shared on Wednesday. The Underworld actress’ fans were quick to send Beckinsale their best.

Beckinsale’s back “went out” at about 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 10, sources close to the star told TMZ. An ambulance took her from her hotel, The Signature at MGM Grand, to a nearby hospital. It was not clear what her condition was until Beckinsale posted a photo from her hospital bed, showing off her wristband and an IV still attached to her arm. “Feeling a lot better. Thank you so much for your kind messages and love,” Beckinsale wrote in the caption.

The injury did not keep Beckinsale bedridden for long. On Wednesday, she shared a photo with producer Jarret Sackman, with both standing in front of a couch. Beckinsale held a fan with the words “Blow Me” written on it. “It’s very hot and dry here and I told him maybe I should put some Vaseline up my hooter and he thought I said cooter and now it’s weird,” Beckinsale wrote in the caption.

Beckinsale headed to Las Vegas earlier this month to begin filming Prisoner’s Daughter, a new movie starring Succession actor Brian Cox and directed by Twilight filmmaker Catherine Hardwicke. Cox stars as an ex-convict hoping to reconnect with his daughter (Beckinsale) and grandson, but his past catches up with him. Ernie Hudson (Ghostbusters) and Tyson Ritter (Preacher) also star. It is not clear how Beckinsale’s injury may have impacted the production. Scroll on to see how people responded to Beckinsale’s health update.

Beckinale will next be seen in Guilty Party, a new Paramount+ series about a journalist investigation a woman accused of murdering her husband. It will be released on Oct. 14. Beckinsale also starred in Jolt, which is now available on Amazon Prime Video.





