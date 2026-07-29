Tom Cruise’s Daughter Suri Makes Her Feelings About Him Clear With New Legal Filing

Suri Cruise has officially changed her legal name, marking another step away from her estranged father, actor Tom Cruise.

According to public records obtained by Page Six, the 20-year-old daughter of Cruise and actress Katie Holmes is now legally known as Suri Noelle.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The records show Suri registered to vote in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, in October 2024 while attending her freshman year at Carnegie Mellon University. Pennsylvania requires residents to register to vote using their legal name, indicating that Noelle is now her official surname.

Page Six also reported that Suri did not file a name change request in Allegheny County, suggesting the legal process may have been completed before she moved to Pennsylvania. Prior to starting college, she lived in New York with Holmes, where court records related to name changes may be sealed depending on the county.

It remains unclear exactly when the name change became official. However, Suri has publicly used the name Noelle for more than a year.

She was listed as Suri Noelle during her high school graduation ceremony in June 2024, months before registering to vote under the same name. Around that same weekend, Cruise was photographed attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium in London.

Cruise and Holmes welcomed Suri in April 2006. The actors married later that year before Holmes filed for divorce in 2012. Since their split, Suri has primarily been raised by Holmes.

After Suri left for college, Holmes reflected on the milestone in an interview with Town & Country.

“I’m proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her and I’m happy,” Holmes said.

The actress also looked back on that stage of life from her own experience.

“I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that,” she said.

Neither Suri nor Cruise has publicly commented on the reported legal name change. Holmes has also not addressed the change directly, though Suri has consistently used the surname Noelle in public settings since graduating from high school.