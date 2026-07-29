Netflix Reality Star and Football Pro Tie the Knot

Taylor Swift and Simone Biles have company in the world of female celebrities marrying NFL players.

The pop star and Olympic gymnast can now make room for Hannah Brooke Sanders and Jermaine Johnson II who said “I do” on July 17.

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Sanders is well known for her role on the Netflix reality show Too Hot to Handle, where she was a contestant on the show’s fifth season. The season was released on Netflix in July 2023 after being filmed at the Emerald Pavilion in Turks and Caicos Islands.

In addition to appearing on Too Hot to Handle, Sanders has worked as a singer, model, actress and influencer. She has 1 million followers on TikTok and nearly 18 million likes.

Johnson is an NFL linebacker who currently plays for the Tennessee Titans. He’s in his first season with the franchise after being traded from the New York Jets in March 2026. New York selected Johnson with the 26th pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Similarly to his wife, Johnson gained some fame through a Netflix reality show. He was one of the players featured in the streamer’s reality series Last Chance U, which followed coaches and players from Independence Community College’s football team.

People reports that 130 guests were on hand for the wedding which took place at the Montage Laguna Beach luxury resort. Among the guests were NFL players Jeffery Simmons, Trey Benson, Jared Verse, and Garrett Wilson.

Sanders told People of the couple’s special day: “The best beach fairy-tale wedding you could picture.”

The bride later added: “When we started planning, we just wanted a big party for all our friends and family and that’s exactly what it was. Love was in the air!”

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Now that another celebrity couple has tied the knot, bettors are clicking over to Polymarket to wager on which power couple will be the next to get engaged. Some popular choices among bettors are Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner – trading at 17% – and Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton – trading at 13% to become engaged prior to the end of the calendar year.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton engaged in 2026?

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