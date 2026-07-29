Comedian Reveals Engagement to Partner

Comedian and TikTok creator Zachariah Porter is officially engaged.

The 31-year-old proposed to his boyfriend, Jonathan Carson during a trip to Acadia National Park. The couple announced the engagement in a joint Instagram post shared on May 31.

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Photos from the proposal show Porter getting down on one knee on a rocky cliff overlooking the scenic landscape before Carson accepted. Additional images captured the pair embracing and celebrating together, while a final close-up highlighted Carson’s engagement ring.

“Forever has a nice ring to it 🤍,” Porter wrote in the caption. Carson responded in the comments with a simple but enthusiastic message: “MY HEART.”

Friends and fans of the couple expressed their excitement for the couple in the comment section.

The couple also work together professionally as co-hosts of the Camp Counselors Podcast, a comedy variety show that blends unusual news stories, relationship and life advice, and listener-submitted experiences.

Porter and Carson have frequently shared glimpses of their relationship online, documenting vacations and everyday moments together. Before announcing their engagement, they posted photos from a trip to the famed Casa Bonita restaurant, giving followers another look at their life as a couple.

Porter has built a massive online following through his comedy videos, attracting more than 4.4 million followers on TikTok. He is known for creating colorful characters using an extensive collection of costumes and wigs.

In a March interview with PEOPLE, Porter revealed that he owns more than 50 wigs to help bring his characters to life.

“I have an entire costume character room in my house that I get to pull from,” he said. “When I do content, it’s just fun to be like, ‘Okay, what character am I doing today?’”

He also explained that many of his sketches are inspired by people he grew up with, saying his characters are rooted in real-life experiences.

“Everything I do is really related to the people that I grew up around,” Porter told the outlet, adding that he hopes his comedy provides a welcome “reprieve” for the millions of people who watch his videos.

The engagement marks a new milestone for the couple as they continue building both their personal relationship and creative partnership together.