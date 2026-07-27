Another ’90 Day Fiancé’ Baby Is On the Way

90 Day Fiancé star Veah Netherton has shared another update in her pregnancy journey, revealing that she and husband David Chairez are expecting a baby boy.

Netherton announced the news in an Instagram post, reflecting on the past year and describing her pregnancy as part of what she believes has been a series of miracles in her life.

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“This month feels so fitting to finally announce the gender of our baby,” she wrote. “Exactly one year ago this month, God performed a real life miracle in my life.”

Netherton said that before that experience, she questioned whether miracles still happened in modern times. She explained that she spent months reading the Bible, memorizing Scripture and praying while seeking answers about her faith.

“You will seek Me and find Me when you seek Me with all your heart. Jeremiah 29:13,” she wrote, adding, “I know that verse is true because I lived it.”

The reality star said she believes God healed her from a mysterious illness that left her bedridden and unable to eat, as well as years of severe sleep paralysis.

“As I sought God day after day, I found Him. He healed me from the mysterious sickness that left me bedridden and unable to eat. He healed me from years of severe sleep paralysis and so many other things I had accepted as normal,” she wrote.

Looking back on the past year, Netherton said she now feels healthy enough to carry a child.

“One year later my body is strong enough to carry a baby,” she wrote. “And the baby God has chosen to give to us is a BOY. Our hearts are so full of gratitude and we’re so beyond excited to become parents.”

The gender reveal comes a few months after Netherton announced that she was expecting her first child with Chairez.

Speaking to PEOPLE in May, the 90 Day Fiancé personality said the pregnancy came as a surprise.

“I wasn’t expecting to become pregnant, so it was definitely a shock, but such a good one,” she said. “We’re so grateful and so excited to become parents.”

Netherton is expected to return to the franchise in the upcoming season of 90 Day Diaries, where viewers will follow the next chapter of her life as she prepares to welcome the couple’s first child.