‘Scream Queens’ Star Ties the Knot

Emma Roberts and Cody John are officially married!

The actress and John exchanged vows Saturday in a romantic ceremony in Sun Valley, Idaho, surrounded by close friends and family, according to exclusive photos obtained by Page Six.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple’s special day included a guest list of loved ones, including Roberts’ aunt, actress Julia Roberts.

A source told the outlet that the ceremony took place during a 95-degree day and lasted approximately 45 minutes.

Roberts wore a white silk chiffon wedding gown featuring a high slit, along with a matching headband and vintage-inspired accessories. John wore a classic black tuxedo for the occasion.

The ceremony also included a special moment between Roberts and her son, Rhodes, as photos showed the actress holding her son’s hand while walking down the aisle.

Roberts later discussed the inspiration behind her wedding look with Vogue, revealing that she wanted the dress to reflect her love of vintage style and collecting antique pieces.

“I just knew that I wanted it to feel very vintage-inspired,” Roberts told the outlet during a final fitting before the wedding. “I’m obsessed with antique books and treasure hunting, and I love collecting old ephemera, so I really wanted that to shine through in the dress.”

The actress said she selected a “tea-stained” color for the silk chiffon gown because she wanted the overall look to feel unique.

“I wanted to look like a ghost—a little antique ghost doll,” Roberts said.

Her bridal ensemble also included a removable lace shawl, headband and voilette, adding to the old-fashioned aesthetic she envisioned.

Roberts, known for roles in projects including American Horror Story and Scream Queens, also reflected on the difference between wearing a wedding dress for a film role and wearing one for her own ceremony.

“I’ve been married in a movie before, and I tried out wedding dresses for that, which feels so weird,” she told Vogue. “So now, it’s the real deal.”

Roberts and John announced their engagement in July 2024 after dating for several years.

“putting this here before my mom tells everyone ❤️,” Roberts wrote in an Instagram post announcing the engagement.

The couple first went public with their relationship in 2022 and have kept much of their romance private. Their wedding marks a new chapter for Roberts and John as they celebrate their marriage surrounded by family and friends.