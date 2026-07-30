Megan Moroney Falls Ill, Stops Concert

Country singer Megan Moroney was forced to end her concert in Denver early Tuesday after becoming too ill to continue performing.

Moroney had just begun her performance at Ball Arena when it became clear she was unable to finish the show. After performing only three songs, she returned to the stage to personally address the crowd, apologizing to fans as she became emotional.

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A fan captured the moment and shared the footage on Instagram.

“I am obviously extremely sick, and I thought I did everything to make myself better, and obviously, two songs in, I just can’t play this show tonight,” Moroney said in a fan-recorded video.

The singer assured concertgoers that she intended to make things right by returning for another performance.

“I want to give you guys the show you deserve. … I’m sorry,” she told the audience.

Shortly after the announcement, Ball Arena confirmed the concert had been canceled because of Moroney’s illness.

“Megan is unable to continue her performance this evening due to illness, and we must end the show at this time,” the venue said in a statement.

Venue officials instructed attendees to follow event staff to the nearest exits and said additional information would be shared as it became available. The arena also apologized “for the inconvenience” and thanked fans for their patience and understanding.

Following the canceled performance, Moroney addressed the situation in a heartfelt message on her Instagram Stories, explaining that she made the difficult decision because she could not deliver the type of show her fans expect.

“That was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make & I’m so sorry to cancel the show tonight,” she wrote.

“I never ever will give you guys a show that is not 100% and by song 3 I knew that I was not capable of giving that to you tonight.”

The “Am I Okay?” singer also shared how emotional the experience had been.

“I’m typing this as I’m quite literally bawling my eyes out in my dressing room & it hurts me so much to disappoint you all,” Moroney wrote.

She confirmed that the canceled Denver concert has been rescheduled for Aug. 27, giving fans another opportunity to see the performance once she has recovered.

Moroney has not shared additional details about the illness, but she made it clear that her priority is returning to the stage only when she can give fans the full concert experience they deserve.