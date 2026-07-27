8-Time Grammy Winner Dies of Cancer: Rodney Holmes Was 59

Grammy-winning drummer Rodney Holmes has died after a battle with cancer. He was 59.

Holmes, who earned eight Grammy Awards through his work with Santana, built a decades-long career as one of the music industry’s most respected drummers. In addition to performing, he was also a composer and producer known for collaborating with artists across multiple genres.

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News of his death was shared by friend Martha Redbone in a Facebook post on July 14. According to the statement, Holmes died July 11 while surrounded by family and loved ones.

“We are heartbroken and devastated to share that our dear friend, drummer Rodney Holmes passed away on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, surrounded by his family and loved ones,” Redbone wrote.

She remembered Holmes as both an accomplished musician and a compassionate friend, saying he inspired people through his talent and personality.

“Rodney inspired people around the world through his extraordinary musicianship, phenomenal drumming, brilliance, intelligence, kindness, infectious sense of humor, and genuine love for humanity,” the statement said.

Redbone also reflected on the breadth of Holmes’ career, noting that he performed, toured, recorded and collaborated with many acclaimed artists. Entirely self-taught, Holmes developed a reputation for his versatility behind the drum kit.

“He was not only a world-class drummer, but also an accomplished composer, producer, and creative visionary whose influence will continue to be felt for generations,” she wrote. “Rodney was a rare talent, possessing the exceptional ability to perform at the highest level across virtually every genre of music.”

The tribute described Holmes as someone who lived with generosity and authenticity, leaving an impact that reached far beyond the stage.

“His legacy extends far beyond the notes he played; it lives in the countless lives he touched,” the statement continued.

Redbone encouraged fans to honor Holmes by continuing to enjoy the music he helped create.

“We ask that you help us honor and celebrate his life by continuing to listen to his music, watch his performances, and carry forward his passion that he poured into every beat,” she wrote.

She concluded the message by reflecting on the disease that claimed his life.

“Cancer sucks and it is a cruel disease. While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing that Rodney’s music and the love he shared with the world will live on forever.”