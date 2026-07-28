Athlete Who Won ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Comes out as Queer

Olympic gold medalist and former Dancing With the Stars champion Laurie Hernandez celebrated Pride Month by publicly sharing that she is queer and opening up about her relationship with fellow Olympian Charlotte Drury.

Hernandez posted a heartfelt message on Instagram on June 28, revealing her sexuality for the first time in explicit terms while reflecting on growing up in the public eye after winning gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

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“In 2016, at 16 years old, I was on an Olympic stage for gymnastics,” she wrote. “I was quickly thrown into the public eye, so the world had a specific idea of who I was before I had the time or chance to find out.”

She recalled seeing Pride posts online as a teenager and finding comfort in messages directed at people who were not yet ready to come out.

“At some point, I was the only one in the world who knew such a secret about myself: that I was queer. I am queer,” Hernandez wrote.

The gymnast said books featuring LGBTQ+ characters helped her better understand herself while she was growing up. She credited those stories with inspiring her to study drama and creative writing and to create stories that help others feel seen.

“How can queer love be wrong if it looks like this, if it is so kind and beautiful? Is love not what we all deserve?” she wrote. “How freeing, to decide I deserved it anyways.”

Hernandez ended the post with a message of encouragement for others still questioning or keeping their identities private.

“And to those who aren’t out yet, there is no rush. No pressure. You are always included in the celebration.”

In a separate Instagram post, Hernandez shared details about her relationship with Drury, explaining that they met while training for the Tokyo Olympics.

“My girlfriend and I met training for the Tokyo Olympics,” Hernandez wrote, recalling that Drury continued training after being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes while Hernandez was sidelined by an injury and later worked as a commentator at the Games.

Although the pair were both in Tokyo, they were separated during the competition. Hernandez described that summer as one filled with grief and change.

Today, both athletes have retired from competition and built a quieter life together.

“Charlie and I are now both retired (from sport. we still work lol),” Hernandez wrote. “We are soft, and patient.” She ended the post by wishing, “Happy pride to us. To say I’m proud is an understatement.”