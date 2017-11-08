Kardashians Wish Kris Jenner a Happy 62nd Birthday With Heartfelt Messages

The Kardashians are wishing momager extraordinaire Kris Jenner a very happy 62nd birthday with a series of sweet social media messages paying homage to the family’s queen bee.

Jenner turned 62 Sunday and celebrated her birthday with her family, according to The Daily Mail, which captured photos of daughters Kylie Jenner and Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian boarding a plane en route to their mother’s party.

Jenner, for her part, has not disclosed any party plans, but did thank friends, family and fans for their lovely birthday messages.

Thank you for all of your sweet and thoughtful birthday messages!! ❤Wishing all of you a beautiful Sunday. Xo — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) November 5, 2017

“Thank you for all of your sweet an thoughtful birthday messages!! Wishing all of you a beautiful Sunday. Xo,” she tweeted.

Keep scrolling to see what her family had to say about her birthday.

Kourtney Kardashian

Jenner’s oldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian posted a silly photo of her mom posing in a balloon hat, bikini top and sarong on a red MINI Cooper.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful mother who is the perfect example of what it means to be living life to the fullest,” she captioned the photo. “You take each moment and make it a memory. Thank you for teaching me and my sisters how to be the women that we are today and the true value of family. With all my heart, I love you madly.”

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian posted a photo of her and her mother twinning with platinum blonde hair in an adorable selfie.

“Happy Birthday to my best friend [Kris Jenner],” she captioned it. “Couldn’t have asked for a better mom! Literally don’t know how you do it and manage us all and be the best grandma and have the best outlook on life! I’m so grateful for you!!! Love you so much!”

Khloe Kardashian

The youngest Kardashian posted an eight-picture slideshow of some of Jenner’s funniest pictures. From the picture of a platinum-haired Jenner chilling on a couch that went viral recently to a picture her mom dressed as a mime, Kourtney captured some truly iconic moments for an iconic woman.

“Happy birthday mama!! You truly are a super hero in my eyes,” she captioned the pictures. “Everything that you do, all the people you take care of and make sure are ok daily, the boss moves you make! I can’t fathom how you do it all and still manage to look so f–king fabulous! If I get to be an ounce of who you are then I will be proud of myself!! I love you madly mom! Today and everyday you are Queen of the world. bring on the martinis.”

As of Sunday night, neither Kylie nor Kendall had posted a birthday message for their mother, but at least the youngest Jenner was spotted on her way to the celebration. Kendall, who celebrated her 22nd birthday over the weekend, will hopefully be there to wish her mom well too!