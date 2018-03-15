10 Times the Kardashian-Jenners Shot Down Crazy Rumors

When everyone’s competing to keep up with the Kardashians, there’s bound to be a few crazy rumors that get mixed in with truth.

But the Keeping Up with the Kardashians family is the master of shutting down untrue rumors, never shying away from a clapback or showing the receipts when they’re called out for something false.

Everyone in the reality TV family has faced odd speculation either in the tabloids or with their fans online. Here’s how Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian keep their own reputations and those of sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner squaky clean.

The Rumor: Tyga is the real father of Kylie Jenner’s baby

Even though Kylie has been clear that her daughter Stormi Webster was fathered by boyfriend Travis Scott, rumors began almost immediately that her ex-boyfriend Tyaa was the child’s real dad.

But KarJenner matriarch Kris Jenner shut down those rumors during a call-in to Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O in March.

Host Kyle Sandilands said during the interview, “Tyga was chiming in saying maybe it was his baby.”

“Oh no, no no. I think that was just a bunch of silly rumors as usual,” Kris replied.

Sandilands said that he wouldn’t believe anything until Kris confirmed it. “Yeah, you guys know better than that,” she replied with a laugh. “You just gotta call me.”

The rumor: Kim and Khloe Don’t Like Each Other

In November 2017, Khloé took to social media to address infighting between her and sister Kim’s fans, which started when rumors surfaced that the two Keeping Up with the Kardashians celebs don’t get along.

“Even if I’m not online as much right now I still see everything. Kim stans vs Khloé stans beefing?? Why?” tweeted Khloé. “We are sisters, Kim and I are each other’s biggest fan! Stop bullying one another! ANY sister love is love! Kim and I are honored to be supported by one let alone many.”

The rumor: Kendall got facial surgery

The Kardashian-Jenner family is no stranger to plastic surgery rumors, but Kendall revealed in January 2017 that overzealous fans often take tiny things and turn them into evidence of plastic surgery.



Kendall claimed that after letting sister Kylie overline her lips on a Facebook Live about their upcoming book, she coincidentally decided to take a brief Instagram hiatus, sparking rumors that she had gone under the knife.

“All of a sudden, photos of us came out with headlines like, ‘OMG Kendall got her lips done and got full facial reconstruction — look at her cheekbones, look at her nose!’ I was like, this is CRAZY. I didn’t even address it at the time,” Kendall wrote on her website. “Because if I address it, people are going to be like ‘Oh, so she’s defending herself — she must be guilty’ … As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn’t even make sense.”

The rumor: Kendall is gay

After years of keeping her romances quiet, some began to wonder if the model might actually be gay. Finally in March 2018, Kendall addressed the rumors in an interview with Vogue.

“I think it’s because I’m not like all my other sisters, who are like, ‘Here’s me and my boyfriend!’ So it was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy,” Jenner said. “I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time. You don’t want to, like, look crazy.”

She added: “I don’t think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don’t know! Who knows?! I’m all down for experience—not against it whatsoever—but I’ve never been there before.”

The rumor: Kim had cocaine in her hotel room

A marble countertop caused Kim a huge headache in July 2017, when fans thought one of her Snapchats featured lines of cocaine in the bathroom.



Kim soon took to social media again to clarify that the white lines were simply the markings of the marble countertop in her hotel room in New York City. “Okay, you guys, I just got back to my hotel room and look at this table — same position, it’s still there,” she said on Snapchat, filming the table.’

The rumor: Khloé is ‘Getting Fat’

Khloé has always found herself under a microscope, especially when it comes to comments about her physical appearance.



In September 2017, the Revenge Body host responded to haters who had started a rumor she was gaining weight, writing, “So rude of people to say I’m getting fat because I wore baggy clothes to get laser hair removal. It’s called being comfortable people.”

The rumor: Kylie has a sex tape

When rumors of a supposed sex tape featuring Kylie and her ex Tyga, began to spread, the Life of Kylie star took the speculation head on in a sassy Snapchat.



“Everyone’s like, ‘Leak the sex tape,’ ” she said on Snapchat, rolling her eyes. “Guys, you’re never going to see a sex tape from me. It’s not gonna happen.”

The rumor: Kim waxes North’s eyebrows

After Kim posted a super cute photo of 6-month-old daughter North in 2013, some of her fans on Twitter were quick to accuse the new mom of waxing her baby’s eyebrows.

Kim responded with a joke, tweeting, “Do people really think I would wax my daughters eyebrows so young? Come on, I’d wait until she’s at least 2 1/2!”



After some of her accusers didn’t get her joke, Kim sent out another clarification. “I’m kidding!!! Its pretty sick for people to insinuate that I would wax my daughters eyebrows. They are thick, natural and amazing!”

The rumor: Kim faked her second pregnancy

After Kim’s second pregnancy with son Saint, now 2, looked very different than hers with daughter North, some accused the KKW Beauty CEO of faking her baby bump.

While she admitted that she “secretly loved the rumors I was faking my pregnancy,” Kim put an end to the rumors by posting a nude mirror selfie in August 2015. “First they said I’m too skinny so I have to be faking it…Now they say I’m too big so I have to be faking it…SMH!” she captioned the pic. “Some days I’m photographed before I eat & look smaller, some days I’ve just eaten & I look bigger.” She continued: “Everyone’s body is different, every pregnancy is very different! I’ve learned to love my body at every stage! I’m going to get even bigger & that’s beautiful too!”

The rumor: Kylie and Blac Chyna Couldn’t Stand Each Other

It was fair to assume that because Rob Kardashian’s then-fiancée Chyna welcomed son King Cairo with Kylie’s then-boyfriend Tyga years before each couple got together, the two women wouldn’t exactly be the biggest fans of one another.



But the Kylie Cosmetics creator shut down evidence of a feud between the two by posting a mirror selfie with Chyna in April 2016, captioning it, “When we’ve been best friends the whole time ..”

