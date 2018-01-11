See All the Kardashian Pregnancy Photos

It’s hard to be “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” when there are so many pregnancies!

With Khloé Kardashian expecting her first child with NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson, Kim Kardashian expecting a third child with husband Kanye West via a surrogate and Kylie Jenner allegedly expecting a baby with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, there are a lot of recent pregnancies to keep straight.

While some of these pregnancies have barely been documented, others have had almost every step of the way preserved on Instagram.

Keep scrolling to see the most recent Kardashian pregnancy pics.

Khloé Kardashian’s pregnancy announcement

Khloé first announced she was expecting her first child with NBA player Tristan Thompson with a beautiful black and while Instagram of her growing baby bump (clad in Calvin Klein). She has since revealed that she’s about six months along in her pregnancy, and plans to give birth in Cleveland, where Thompson’s team is based.

“My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!” she captioned the Dec. 20 photo. “I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we’ve been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us. Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life!”

Khloé Kardashian’s maternity looks

“Merry Christmas!!” she captioned a Dec. 25 photo of her rocking a sparkling jumpsuit at mom Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve party. “May you sparkle and shine this festival season, may all of your wishes and dreams come true. I pray that we all may feel this happiness all year round. God bless you!”

Khloé Kardashian’s maternity looks

“My Ellen Show look!” Khloé captioned a photo of her clad in a tight white dress and matching duster prior to her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Jan. 4. “Press for Revenge Body!! Season 2 airs THIS SUNDAY!!! [Styled by H Rush] made me a bronze golden goddess. While [Andrew Fitz Simons] went full on!! Bigger the hair- smaller the bump! Lol it’s all about proportions! Glam killed it!!!”

Khloé Kardashian’s maternity looks

“Press day,” Khloé captioned a Jan. 4 photo in which she channels Old Hollywood glamour with a navy silk gown and classic red lip. “Tune into Jimmy Kimmel tonight!!!!! Season two of revenge body premieres THIS Sunday on E!!! Hrush and Andrew are really serving!! The leeeewks!”

Kim Kardashian’s pregnancy with Saint

Kim announced her pregnancy with son Saint, now 2 years old, in the most Kim way possible…with a nude selfie.

“First they said I’m too skinny so I have to be faking it…Now they say I’m too big so I have to be faking it…SMH!” she captioned the daring Aug. 11, 2015 photo. “Some days I’m photographed before I eat & look smaller, some days I’ve just eaten & I look bigger. It’s all a part of the process. I think you all know me well enough to know I would document the process if I got a surrogate. Everyone’s body is different, every pregnancy is very different! I’ve learned to love my body at every stage! I’m going to get even bigger & that’s beautiful too! I’m blessed to even be pregnant & even luckier to not have preeclampsia as far as I know, so I don’t have the swelling issue this time! They also say your body carries a boy different than a girl! Whatever the case may be I’m grateful to God for this miracle & no matter what rumors or comments you throw my way this time they truly don’t affect me! #NoFilter #NoPhotoShop #GoodLighting”

Kim Kardashian’s pregnancy with Saint

The day before Kim gave birth to Saint on Dec. 5, 2015, she posted a picture of her massive baby belly with a sarcastic caption.

“Ready whenever you are lol,” she captioned the photo.

Kylie Jenner’s (possible) pregnancy

Kylie first sparked rumors she was expecting when she posted a fan-made drawing of her snuggling a little girl with pink and purple accents on Sept. 21.

She captioned the picture with a simple smiley face with hearts as eyes, which led many to think she was pregnant.

While she hasn’t commented publicly on the speculation she’s pregnant, she has stepped out of the spotlight almost completely, posting photos that either obscure her belly or show her from the chest up on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner’s (possible) pregnancy

Fans thought they could spy the beginning of a baby bump hidden under Kylie’s robe in a Sept. 24 group shot of her friends with the simply caption, “mornings,” alongside a happy face emoji.

Kylie Jenner’s (possible) pregnancy

Kylie’s baggy clothes in this photo sparked even more speculation she was hiding a growing bump.

“Yesterday was cute. hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever ever and beyond,” she captioned the Sept. 24 photo.

Kylie Jenner’s (possible) pregnancy

“Sasha’s Shit,” Jenner captioned a picture of her in an oversized button-up shirt on Oct. 9.

Kylie Jenner’s (possible) pregnancy

Kylie posed with a phone case that sparked rumors she was having a boy in a puffy winter coat on Oct. 11.

Kylie Jenner’s (possible) pregnancy

Kylie posted a spooky shot of her in loose black tee and a close-up selfie in honor of Friday the 13th on Oct. 13.

Kylie Jenner’s (possible) pregnancy

More close-ups of Kylie’s face on Nov. 20 fueled the pregnancy rumor fire.

Kylie Jenner’s (possible) pregnancy

A baggy denim jacket hid Kylie’s baby bump (or lack thereof) in this Nov. 22 photo.

Kylie Jenner’s (possible) pregnancy

Kylie showed off her new Daniel Wellington watch and cuff on Instagram on Dec. 3, but only from a zoomed in view of her face and shoulders. This is the last photo Kylie has posted of herself outside of a magazine cover since then.