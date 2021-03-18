Kanye West's Net Worth Increases Billions in Divorce From Kim Kardashian

✖

Kanye West may be going through a divorce from wife Kim Kardashian, but his pockets are deeper than ever. Major partnerships for the rapper and fashion designer's Yeezy label have skyrocketed his total worth to $6.6 billion, according to a report published by Bloomberg Wednesday, after he was first declared a billionaire by Forbes in April 2020.

Yeezy, now partnered with both Adidas AG and Gap Inc., is reportedly valued between $3.2 billion and $4.7 billion by UBS Group AG, boosting West's net worth significantly as the Yeezy/Gap collaboration prepares to hit stores this summer with "as much as $970 million" of the brand's value at stake. The "Runaway" rapper signed a 10-year contract last year to design and sell clothes under the Yeezy Gap label, retaining total ownership and creative control of the company even in the deal. In addition to his fashion line, West also reportedly made $122 million in cash and stock, bringing in an additional $110 million from his music catalog and another $1.7 billion in assets that include his estranged wife's Skims shapewear brand.

There's some major money at stake after Kardashian filed for divorce in February, with Forbes estimating at the time the couple had a combined net worth of $2.1 billion, with Kardashian alone being worth $750 million. Kardashian's KKW Beauty line, which she launched in 2017, is estimated to be worth $500 million, and the makeup mogul retains 72% of that company. In January, Kardashian sold 20% of her beauty company to Coty Inc. for a reported $200 million, following a similar business move by little sister Kylie Jenner, who sold a majority of her Kylie Cosmetics to Coty in 2019 for $600 million.

Cash and other investments make up a reported $250 million of the Keeping up With the Kardashians star's wealth, including her salary from her family's E! reality show and other brand partnerships and advertising deals. Kardashian also reportedly has $70 million worth of assets such as homes, art and jewelry. Kardashian and West own multiple homes that will have to be allocated in the divorce, including a Los Angeles mansion, two Wyoming ranches and a Miami condo. Rumors that Kardashian and West were heading for divorce circulated after he launched a half-hearted presidential campaign, during which he acted erratically in public, but it was only in February that Kardashian filed the paperwork to make their split official.