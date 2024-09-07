Few bands have made as much impact on rock history as Queen. However, the story of their bassist, John Deacon, presents a unique tale of loss, musical genius, and voluntary seclusion. Despite the band's recent $1.2 billion catalog sale to Sony, Deacon remains notably absent from the public eye, with reports suggesting a complete estrangement from his former bandmates.

Deacon's musical exploration began in his teenage years in Leicester, England. His proficiency with the guitar led him to join his first band, The Opposition, in 1965. However, his switch to bass guitar would ultimately define his career. In 1971, Deacon's audition for Queen impressed Freddie Mercury, Brian May, and Roger Taylor, completing the classic lineup that would go on to dominate the global music scene.

During his tenure with Queen, Deacon proved to be not just a talented bassist but also a gifted songwriter. He penned several of the band's biggest hits, including "Another One Bites the Dust," "You're My Best Friend," and "I Want to Break Free." These contributions significantly bolstered Queen's success and Deacon's personal fortune.

The turning point in Deacon's career came with the tragic death of lead singer Mercury in 1991. Devastated by the loss, Deacon reportedly declared, "As far as we are concerned, this is it. There is no point carrying on. It is impossible to replace Freddie." This sentiment marked the beginning of Deacon's gradual withdrawal from the music industry and his bandmates.

A source close to the situation provided insight into Deacon's emotional state following Mercury's passing, telling Closer, "When Freddie died, John felt like Queen died with him." This deep grief appears to have been a driving factor in Deacon's decision to step away from the spotlight.

Following Mercury's passing, Deacon made only three more live appearances with Queen: at The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness in 1992, a charity concert with Taylor in Midhurst in 1993, and at the opening of the Bejart Ballet in Paris in 1997. His final recording with the band was in October 1997 for the song "No-One but You (Only the Good Die Young)."

Since then, Deacon has maintained a life of near-complete seclusion. He chose not to attend Queen's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001 and has not participated in any of the band's collaborations with Paul Rodgers or Adam Lambert.

In a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone magazine, May and Taylor shed some light on their relationship with Deacon. Taylor stated, "[Deacon]'s completely retired from any kind of social contact," and described him as "a little fragile." May added that while Deacon keeps an eye on the band's finances, their personal interaction is minimal.

Despite his reclusion, Deacon's investment interests in Queen remain intact. A source told Closer, "He's still a quarter owner of the Queen brand, but nobody ever hears anything from him!" The recent $1.2 billion sale of Queen's catalog to Sony has undoubtedly increased Deacon's already substantial wealth, estimated at nearly $200 million before the deal.

The source added, "Everybody wonders what John does with all this money. He was already worth nearly $200 million before this billion-dollar sale went through, but he hasn't talked to Brian or Roger in many years — and as Roger says, he just cashes the checks."

Deacon's personal life remains largely private. He has been married to his wife Veronica Tetzlaff for 49 years and is a father to six children. The couple resides in Putney, South West London, where Deacon leads a quiet life away from the spotlight.

The possibility of Deacon rejoining Queen seems increasingly unlikely. In a 2022 interview with Rock FM Spain, May addressed the numerous inquiries about Deacon's potential return, stating, "I don't think that is going to happen, sadly. I'd love to say yes but I don't think it would. It's possible that we could meet in some low-stress situation, I think, but in public, probably not."

May elaborated on the challenges Deacon would face if he were to return, noting, "Things have changed a lot, and Roger and I have adapted a certain amount. We're still very old school but we're aware of different ways of behaving these days and different ways in which our art is channelled."

Queen continues to tour with Lambert, who takes on vocal duties in the absence of Deacon as he continues his self-imposed exile. Despite respecting his privacy, fans, and colleagues have wondered at his grief over Mercury's death as well as his apparent disillusionment with the music industry.