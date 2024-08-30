'Golden Hour' Singer JVKE Says Performing at Raising Cane's Golden Birthday Celebration Is a 'Full Circle Moment'

Raising Cane's pulled out all the stops for their golden birthday. The chicken finger chain celebrated their 28th birthday by opening a brand new all-gold restaurant in downtown Boston, Massachusetts and they brought some big names along, including singer JVKE, whose smash hit 2022 single "Golden Hour" has more than a billion streams on Spotify.

During a press conference which also included Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves, former Boston Red Sox player "Big Papi" David Ortiz, and Boston Celtics star Jrue Holiday, PopCulture.com had a chance to ask JVKE how it felt to be performing "Golden Hour" at an outdoor acoustic set, which followed the ribbon cutting ceremony, and he told us it was a "full circle moment" for him.

(Photo: JVKE performs 'Golden Hour' outside all gold Raising Cane's restaurant in downtown Boston. - Raising Cane's)

"You know, it's funny," JVKE said, "I'm from Rhode Island. We just got our first Cane's location like a few months ago and it's been my go-to, just like in between me and my brother are working on music." The singer went on to explain, "We do all the music together and we'll just go hit Cane's come back and [keep working].

JVKE then added, "It's just kind of a funny full circle moment, you know, like my biggest song is called 'Golden Hour' [and] it's definitely gold in here and it's gonna be fun."

On Wednesday, August 28, Raising Cane's kicked off its 28th birthday celebration with 828 golden prizes and the opening of its 828th restaurant in Boston to kick off a year of golden moments beginning with a pledge to give back $28M to local communities throughout the coming year.

"The real American dream is doing good things for people – it's not about what you make, it's about what you give back. I've been so blessed to do that over the past 28 years as we've given back more than $140M to local communities and plan to give back another $28M this year alone," said Graves.

"I believe I was put on this earth to make Chicken Fingers and help people by instilling values in them that follow them long after their time at Cane's, and we've done that with more than one million people over the last 28 years," he added. "They carry those values with them throughout their lives, and it all started here at Cane's."

(Photo: Red Sox Hall of Famer "Big Papi" David Ortiz, Boston Celtics Star Jrue Holiday, Raising Cane's Owner Todd Graves, and Award-Winning Singer-Songwriter JVKE Celebrate Raising Cane's "Golden Birthday" at the Opening of a One-of-a-Kind All-Gold Raising Cane's Restaurant in Downtown Boston. - Raising Cane's)

To continue the celebration of turning 28 years (g)old, Cane's is entering its golden era with a jam-packed year of surprises, prizes, and giving back $28M to local communities, building on its nearly $140M given back over the past 28 years. Additional "golden year" celebrations across the country will include celeb appearances, limited edition golden Cane plush puppies, giveaways, surprise performances and more.

Cane's stores across the country are partaking in the celebration and lucky fans can get their hands on one of 828 giveaways – worth more than $100K – available through www.RaisingCanesBirthday.com.