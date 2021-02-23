Kim Kardashian Net Worth: What to Know Amid Kanye West Divorce

✖

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are both worth an incredibly large amount of money, which means there are large financial stakes involved in the couple's divorce, which Kardashian filed for on Friday. According to Forbes, the couple has a combined net worth of $2.1 billion, and Kardashian is worth $750 million. That number is for the most part due to her cosmetics company, KKW Beauty, which she launched in 2017. Kardashian's 72% stake in the company is estimated to be worth $500 million.

Cash and other investments account for $250 million of the reality star's fortune, including her salary from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She also has a mobile game, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, and is involved with numerous companies in advertising ventures. In January, the 40-year-old sold 20% of the company to Coty Inc. for a reported $200 million, following in the footsteps of younger sister Kylie Jenner, who sold a majority of her Kylie Cosmetics to Coty in 2019 for $600 million.

"I'm so proud of how the KKW brand has grown over the past four years, and I look forward to working with Coty for the next phase of innovation, advancement, and the ability to bring new launches to customers all around the world," Kardashian said in a statement at the time, via Entertainment Tonight. "This relationship will allow me to lead the development of the creative elements that I specialize in, while benefiting from the incredible resources of an established company like Coty."

Kardashian's other $70 million includes a number of assets like homes, jewelry and art. She and West own multiple homes including a Los Angeles mansion, two Wyoming ranches and Miami condo, and according to documents West sent Forbes in 2020, $5 million in art, nearly $4 million in vehicles, $3.2 million in jewelry and $300,000 worth of livestock could be owned by the pair. After it was reported in January that Kardashian and West were headed for a divorce, several publications pointed out that West owns the home itself while Kardashian owns the land it sits on.

"Kim is trying to get Kanye to turn over the Calabasas house to her because that’s where the kids are based and growing up," a source told Page Six. "She owns all the land and adjoining lots around the house but Kanye owns the actual house. They’ve both put a lot of money into renovating it." The couple shares four children and Kardashian asked for joint legal and physical custody of the kids in her filing. The division of their assets will be dependent on their prenuptual agreement, if they have one, and negotiations by their lawyers.