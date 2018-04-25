Celebrity

Kanye West’s Tweets Right Now Are a Must-See

Kanye West is doing his Kanye Best to break Twitter.

The rapper is known for his eccentric behavior, and in the past has graced fans with arguably some of the best tweets of all time (cherub imagery anyone?) before deactivating his account in May 2017.

But he’s back, and stirring up controversy on the social media platform again with his suggestions that he could be running for president in 2024, condemnation of the “thought police” and most surprisingly, his respect and admiration of President Donald Trump, whom he said has the same “dragon energy” as him, posing in a photo wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat with someone making a hand symbol used by the alt-right.

Some suspect that the shocking Twitter behavior is the prelude to a breakdown, similar to the one that caused him to cancel the majority of the Saint Pablo tour in 2016. Others think he’s simply hyping people up for his new album release, which is coming on June 1, according to an April 19 tweet.

In addition to this 7-track album, he also revealed he’s putting out a joint album with Kid Cudi, called Kids See Ghosts, on June 8.

Whatever West is doing, it certainly makes for a wild read. Here are some of the best, most bizarre and most-Kanye thoughts West has put out there in just the past day.

