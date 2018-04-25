Kanye West’s Tweets Right Now Are a Must-See

Kanye West is doing his Kanye Best to break Twitter.

The rapper is known for his eccentric behavior, and in the past has graced fans with arguably some of the best tweets of all time (cherub imagery anyone?) before deactivating his account in May 2017.

But he’s back, and stirring up controversy on the social media platform again with his suggestions that he could be running for president in 2024, condemnation of the “thought police” and most surprisingly, his respect and admiration of President Donald Trump, whom he said has the same “dragon energy” as him, posing in a photo wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat with someone making a hand symbol used by the alt-right.

Some suspect that the shocking Twitter behavior is the prelude to a breakdown, similar to the one that caused him to cancel the majority of the Saint Pablo tour in 2016. Others think he’s simply hyping people up for his new album release, which is coming on June 1, according to an April 19 tweet.

In addition to this 7-track album, he also revealed he’s putting out a joint album with Kid Cudi, called Kids See Ghosts, on June 8.

Whatever West is doing, it certainly makes for a wild read. Here are some of the best, most bizarre and most-Kanye thoughts West has put out there in just the past day.

2024 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

I no longer have a manager. I can’t be managed — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

I am currently the single highest paid person in footwear. That means I make more money on shoes than Michael Jordan. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

I am this generations Ford Hughes Jobs Disney — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Harvey Levin of TMZ your hearing from your future president. Let’s be friends. Please never use the word erratic to describe a person who is economically and psychologically empowered — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

when we become president we have to change the name of the plane from Air Force one to Yeezy force one ☝️ — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

I leave my emojis bart Simpson color — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

I’m turn the Grammys into the Yammys — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Free thinkers don’t fear retaliation for your thoughts. The traditional thinkers are only using thoughts and words but they are in a mental prison. You are free. You’ve already won. Feel energized. Move in love not fear. Be afraid of nothing. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

If your friend jumps off the bridge you don’t have to do the same. Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don’t tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary

I love Hillary too. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

And also I’m all the way out the sunken place. And I’m not scared anymore. I’m not scared of the media. I’m not scared of the past and I’m optimistic about the future. This tweet is in love not fear. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

burn that excel spread sheet 🔥😂 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don’t agree with everything Trump does. I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

I’m nice at ping pong — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

I need to meet with Larry from google — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Photo credit: Facebook/Kanye Omari West