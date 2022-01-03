Kanye West Surprises Model J Mulan at Her Birthday Party

Kanye West paid a surprise visit to model J Mulan for her birthday! The “Flashing Lights” rapper showed up for J Mulan’s party Wednesday at James Harden’s Thirteen restaurant in Houston, Texas. The model shared a video of Ye’s arrival on her Instagram, showing the two posing for photos together and hugging as “Number One” by Pharrell Williams and West plays in the background.

“KANYE WEST PULLED UP FOR MY MF BIRTHDAY Party!!!!!!” J Mulan captioned the video, adding the goat emoji. An onlooker told Entertainment Tonight that West showed up around midnight to the party alongside Justin Laboy, and that the birthday girl was “in total shock” when he showed up. “Kanye was super cool and in great spirits throughout the night,” the insider added. “DJ Maiya Papaya was playing all of Kanye’s hits and he was jamming out to his music and showed the DJ love. Kanye was friendly to all of his fans and took photos with everyone who asked him. Kanye was at Thirteen until it closed and they kept the venue open later than usual for him.”

The rapper was spotted over the weekend grabbing dinner at Carbone with actress Julia Fox, but Page Six reported the Uncut Gems actress told a paparazzo she didn’t know about the possibility of a second date. “I don’t know,” Fox answered when asked if she would be meeting up with Ye again. Similarly, a source close to West told TMZ his date with Fox was “nothing serious,” just a fun night out amid the rapper’s divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Previously, the Grammy winner was linked with Instagram model Vinetria, although the two reportedly split after West dedicated a new verse of his song “Runaway” to his estranged wife last month at his concert with Drake. “I need you to run right back to me, more specifically Kimberly,” he declared at the time following Kardashian’s filing for divorce in February 2021.

Soon after, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum filed to be declared legally single on Dec. 10. Kardashian and West are scheduled to appear in court regarding their divorce on March 22, but are currently working on co-parenting their four children – North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 – with West even purchasing the home across the street from his ex for $4.5 million.