Kanye West Sends ‘All Love’ to Kate Spade’s Family Amid His Own Mental Health Issues

Kanye West is sending love to Kate Spade’s family after the fashion designer’s apparent suicide Tuesday at the age of 55.

Hours after the tragic news broke, West sent his prayers to Spade’s family, tweeting out a screenshot of a headline referencing her death and alleged struggle with depression.

🙏🙏🙏 all love to her family pic.twitter.com/p3cu3CUdw5 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 6, 2018

“All love to her family,” West captioned the photo, adding three prayer hands emojis.

West’s message of love comes just days after he released his new seven-track album, YE, which makes mention of his own mental health issues throughout.

During the song “Yikes,” the rapper confirmed his bipolar diagnosis, referring to the disorder as his “superpower,” but saying it “ain’t no disability, I’m a superhero.”

He admitted that he had struggled with thoughts of suicide before during the song “I Thought About Killing You.”

“Today I seriously thought about killing you/I contemplated, premeditated murder/And I think about killing myself, and I love myself way more than I love you, so…” he raps during the song.

The album art also references the artist’s mental health, with green text reading, “I hate being bipolar it’s awesome,” overlaid on an image of the mountains.

Prior to that, he admitted during a May interview with iHeartRadio’s The Breakfast Club‘s Charlamagne the God that he takes medications following his mental breakdown and hospitalization that fall.

“I think I’m in a stronger place than I ever was after the breakdown, or I like to say the breakthrough,” he said.

West claimed the breakdown was caused by “fear, stress, being controlled and manipulation,” but adding he felt like “a pawn in a chess piece of life.”

“[I was] stressing things that create validation that I didn’t need to worry about as much. The concept of competition, and being in competition with so many elements at one time,” he said.

At the time of his hospitalization in 2016, West canceled a number of shows on his The Life of Pablo tour.

“I’m happy it happened. I’m happy to have gone to the other side and back,” West said about being hospitalized. “I can’t express to you how traumatizing that moment is [when your friends and family leave the hospital] and then you wake up drugged the f— out.”

Police confirmed that Spade was found dead at her Manhattan home Tuesday, and that they suspected suicide as the cause of death.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Photo credit: Facebook/Kanye West