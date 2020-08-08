Kim Kardashian Reportedly 'Hates' North Possibly Moving to Wyoming With Kanye West

✖

In the midst of divorce rumors, sources are saying that Kim Kardashian "hates" the idea of sending her daughter North to Wyoming to be with her father Kanye West. At the same time, she doesn't want to deny their eldest child her desire to be with her dad during this challenging time for the family. Sources are coming forward saying she doesn't want to send her because she hates the idea of having her family ripped apart, however, her daughters wants and needs are of the utmost importance.

The insider told In Touch that she hates the idea of "tearing their kids apart" and it's making the couple "work on their marriage." The 7-year-old currently "wants to be" spending time with her dad as she's very aware they're having issues. "North knows that mommy and daddy are going through things," the source explained. Another source told the outlet that the undeniable bond between West and North is one of the largest reasons West is trying "everything in his power to keep his bond with his children intact [...] especially North [...] she's his firstborn and their connection is undeniably special." While he is "close to all of his children" he and North have something much different and Kardashian even "sees how he and North just have this unique thing between them that's indescribable. They're very alike."

Earlier this month on Aug. 2 their son Saint West was seen getting off a private jet in Cody, Wyoming accompanied with a security guard and Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. In the meantime, Kardashian will remain with their other three children in Los Angeles. Kardashian and West have been going through a rough time starting with West's first campaign rally when he admitted that the two considered getting an abortion when she became pregnant with North. Following that, he went on a Twitter ran calling out both his wife and his mother-in-law Kris Jenner accusing the two of trying to lock him up. He then confessed that he's been trying to divorce from Kardashian since 2018 — which it is now being said that they have both been considering divorce for a while now but didn't want to follow through with it because of their children.

Now, sources have come forward to say that the two will be considering divorce more than ever after his rants. Whether this is true or not, Kardashian, who never speaks of her marriage publicly, defended West via social media. She took to her Instagram stories to ask the public to not only give them their privacy but request that fans show compassion since mental health his such a topic of discussion these days.