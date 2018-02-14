Kanye West Returns to Social Media With Odd Collection of Photos

Kanye West has made his return to social media with a Valentine’s Day message for wife Kim Kardashian.

The rapper famously deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts in May 2017, but reactivated his Instagram account Wednesday with a photo of a plain white card that has “Happy Valentines Day Baby” written on it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The post has no caption, but garnered almost 400,000 likes within just a few hours.

About 38 minutes later, he posted a photo of Madonna and Sean Penn. Seven minutes later, he shared a photo of Barack and Michelle Obama. He followed that with photos of more couples, including Tupac and Aaliyah and Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere.

The Runaway artist initially joined Instagram in September 2016, tweeting months before joining, “I was thinking about getting an Instagram but only on one condition,” adding, “no one can ask me or try to tell me what to Instagram… It’s my art…”

Kardashian also wished her husband a happy Valentine’s Day on the social media platform, posting a photo of the two cuddling up on the street while hiding from paparazzi.

“I love you to infinity!” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality wrote. “Happy Valentine’s Day!!!”

Kardashian and West recently welcomed their third child, a daughter named Chicago West, via a surrogate in January.

The Life of Pablo rapper is also making his way back into the music world after a very public breakdown in 2016.

West made a surprise appearance at Kid Cudi’s concert in November 2017, performing “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” together to fans’ delight.

West’s performance with Cudi in Chicago was the first time he had taken to the stage in a year.

On Nov. 21, 2016 West ranted about Beyoncé and Jay Z, then praised then-President Elect Donald Trump.

“I’ve been sent here to give y’all my truth even at the risk of my own life, my own success, my own career,” he said, calling out his friend for allegedly not reaching out to him in the aftermath of Kardashian’s traumatic robbery in Paris just before. “Jay Z—call me, bruh. You still ain’t called me. Jay Z, I know you got killers. Please don’t send them at my head. Please call me. Talk to me like a man.”

The next day, he cancelled the rest of the Saint Pablo tour, citing exhaustion.

Does this mean the artist is preparing to come out with new music? Fans can only hope.