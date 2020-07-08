Kanye West Reveals He Tested Positive for Coronavirus in February

✖

Kanye West has survived COVID-19, he revealed on Wednesday. The rapper discussed the coronavirus pandemic in a new interview with Forbes, saying that he suffered some of the worst symptoms associated with the virus. From the sound of it, West has made a full recovery.

West said that he was sick back in February, and tested positive for COVID-19. He reported symptoms such as "chills" and "shaking in the bed," and said that he spent any lucid time he had "taking hot showers" and "looking at videos telling me what I'm supposed to do to get over it." He added with a laugh: "I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was, 'Drake can't be sicker than me!'"

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

So far, Drake has not made any public statement about surviving the coronavirus, but West was clearly impacted by the experience. He said that the primary solution to the pandemic as far as he is concerned is prayer.

"We pray. We pray for the freedom. It's all about God. We need to stop doing things that make God mad," he said. At the same time, West disparaged vaccines in general, saying that he was "extremely cautious" about the idea of a COVID-19 vaccine.

"That's the mark of the beast," he said. "They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can't cross the gates of heaven. I'm sorry when I say they, the humans that have the Devil inside them. And the sad thing is that, the saddest thing is that we all won't make it to heaven, that there'll be some of us that do not make it. Next question."

This was a part of West's last-minute bid for the presidency, which he said is a serious endeavor. He told Forbes that he will be running as an Independent, but would seek the Republican nomination if it weren't for the incumbent President Donald Trump. However, he also said that he no longer supports Trump.

"I'm taking the red hat off with this interview," he revealed. At the same time, West said he was not concerned about the possibility that his run would draw some Black voters away from Biden, thereby helping Trump indirectly. "I'm not denying it, I just told you," he said. "To say that the Black vote is Democratic is a form of racism and White supremacy."

West is reportedly running his campaign under the self-styled "Birthday Party," with the help of Elon Musk. He also said that he has has already chosen a vice presidential running mate, to be announced soon. West said that this last-minute campaign should be taken very seriously. "Like anything I've ever done in my life, I'm doing to win," he said.