Kanye West to Kim Kardashian: ‘You Cannot Wear Big Sunglasses Anymore’

Kanye West has declared the official end of big sunglasses.

Kim Kardashian revealed on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that her husband emailed her about her recent sartorial choices when it comes to eyewear.

“[West] sent me a whole email like, ‘You cannot wear big glasses anymore. It’s all about tiny little glasses,’” Kardashian said after being complimented on her tiny oval glasses by Foodgod Jonathan Cheban. “He sent me like, millions of ’90s photos with tiny little glasses like this.”

West has definitely had an effect on his wife’s wardrobe. When the two first started dating in 2012, the Yeezy designer famously revamped the KKW Beauty CEO’s wardrobe.

“Kanye has definitely inspired me to be a little bit more of an individual,” she said at the time. “I think my style is evolving and changing, and I think it should, because that’s what life is about. He’s a fashion designer and he loves clothes, so I’m excited to collaborate with him and see what his take on fashion is.”

Since then, the reality TV celeb has gone from clubwear and having a line of clothing at Sears to wearing almost exclusively monotone designer clothes. So maybe she should keep taking her hubby’s advice to heart.

