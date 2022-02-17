Kanye West Follows Pete Davidson’s New Instagram Account

Kanye West is determined to cause drama in his estranged wife Kim Kardashian‘s life, and his latest harassment tactic was to follow her boyfriend Pete Davidson on Instagram. Davidson has been absent from the app since 2018, interestingly joining as the situation with West has reached a fever pitch. West continued his erratic social media behavior by posting a screenshot of Davidson’s new verified account with the caption “FOLLOWED” on Instagram, only to delete it later.

In a series of posts, West previously called out Davidson for being with his soon-to-be ex-wife as they’ve continued to go on dates, telling him that he’ll never be allowed around his kids. “LOOK AT THIS D–KHEAD,” captioned a photo of Davidson, who he’s started calling “Skete” Davidson.

Days after he finished his rant, West deleted the previous posts from his account leaving only one final message. “I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders,” it reads. “Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”

Davidson had previously left Instagram in 2018, citing his mental health as a reason for his exit. “No there’s nothing wrong. No nothing happened. No there’s nothing cryptic about anything. I just don’t wanna be on Instagram anymore. Or on any social media platform,” he said. “The internet is an evil place and it doesn’t make me feel good. Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f–king lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point. I love you all and I’m sure I’ll be back at some point. your neighborhood goon, Pete.”

He briefly returned later that year but left again abruptly after posting a particularly disturbing message. “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer i can last. all I’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember I told you so.”