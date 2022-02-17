Pete Davidson Returns to Instagram Amid Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Drama

Pete Davidson has made his fourth return to social media since 2018 with a new Instagram profile. A new account under the comedian’s name with the Instagram verified check appeared on the platform today, amid recent harassment from his girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband Kanye West.

In a series of posts, the rapper called out Davidson for being with his soon-to-be ex-wife as they’ve continued to go on dates, telling him that he’ll never be allowed around his kids. “LOOK AT THIS D–KHEAD,” captioned a photo of Davidson, who he’s started calling “Skete” Davidson.

Days after he finished his rant, West deleted the previous posts from his account leaving only one final message. “I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders,” it reads. “Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”

Davidson announced his hiatus from social media years ago, citing his mental health as the reason he stepped away. “No there’s nothing wrong. No nothing happened. No there’s nothing cryptic about anything. I just don’t wanna be on Instagram anymore. Or on any social media platform,” he said. “The internet is an evil place and it doesn’t make me feel good. Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f–king lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point. I love you all and I’m sure I’ll be back at some point. your neighborhood goon, Pete.”

He briefly returned but left again abruptly after leaving a disturbing message. “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer i can last. all I’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember I told you so.”