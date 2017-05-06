Kanye West Mysteriously Deletes His Twitter And Instagram

Kanye West surprised his fans and followers when deleted his social media accounts on Friday, May 5. When searching for the artist on Instagram or Twitter you’ll be hit with the messages, “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!” and “Sorry, this page isn’t available.”

The artist has not revealed why he has taken a leave from social media and no one seen it coming so at the moment it is unsure if fans will get an answer.

West possibly chose the wrong day to remove his social media accounts as he his wife, Kim Kardashian, launched their children’s clothing line, The Kids Supply, today.

Kardashian tweeted out a link that read: “https://TheKidsSupply.com is now LIVE!.” She has yet to address West’s social media disappearance.

Over the years West’s Twitter stream has been an outlet for musings, album information, feuding, personal inspiration, and more. As previously reported, the rapper’s Twitter has been deactivated by mistake in the past. He only recently joined Instagram in September 2016.

West has been taking time off and staying out of the spotlight since his November 2016 hospitalization.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly that the rapper is focused on himself saying, “Kanye is focusing on himself and taking more time off.”

