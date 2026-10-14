Kaley Cuoco Welcomes Baby With Fiancé Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey have welcomed their second child!

The Based on a True Story star, 40, announced Wednesday that she and her fiancé, 44, welcomed a daughter named Philomena Carmine Bobby Pelphrey. Cuoco shared the news on Instagram alongside intimate photos taken at the hospital.

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“🎀Philomena Carmine Bobby Pelphrey🎀. 💖10/12/26💖,” the actress wrote. “There are no words to describe this feeling once again. What a blessing.”

Cuoco also expressed gratitude for the journey that brought their newest addition into the world.

“We are so grateful for the crazy wild up and down journey that brought us to our little Philo!” she continued. “Family officially complete 😭Time to bring Matilda’s baby home! 😂💕 @tommypelphrey life exploded the minute we met, and the gifts keep coming. I love you forever , girl daddy! 💘.”

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco attend the HBO Emmy’s Party 2022 at San Vicente Bungalows on Sept. 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Credit: David Livingston / Getty Images)

The actress offered more glimpses of her newborn through her Instagram Stories, sharing a photo with the words “She’s here!” and videos of the little girl bundled up in a blanket.

Their older daughter, Matilda, 3, also made an appearance in the updates. In one picture, she wore a T-shirt declaring her new status as a big sister.

“Someone waiting at home for us!” Cuoco wrote.

The arrival of Philomena marks another milestone for the couple, who announced they were expecting their second child in June. At the time, Cuoco shared family photos featuring Pelphrey and Matilda, along with a cake decorated with rainbow sprinkles. The dessert revealed a pink center, offering a hint about the baby’s sex.

Other pictures documented Cuoco’s growing baby bump and a visit to the doctor’s office for a sonogram.

“💖 completing our little family , what a dream come true ! 💖,” she wrote in the announcement. “This second time around journey has been a little windier in many ways, but wow we are so grateful for this moment!! Little sissy on the way!!!”

She also celebrated Pelphrey’s growing role as a father to daughters.

“@tommypelphrey girl dad for life 🎀 and yes, the last pic is our dainty princess giving us the middle finger!🤦🏼‍♀️😆,” she added.

Cuoco and Pelphrey welcomed Matilda in March 2023. The couple became engaged in August 2024, following the birth of their first child.