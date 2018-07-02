Kaley Cuoco Weds Karl Cook: An Inside Look at Their Ceremony and Reception

The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco married Karl Cook on Saturday night outside of San Diego, California on Saturday night.

Given Cook’s equestrian profresion and Cuoco’s love of horses, the two hosted the ceremony at a heavily-decorated horse stable. The wedding was officiated by Cuoco’s sister, Briana Cuoco, and the two celebrated with afterwards with close friends and family.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Check out some of the best moments from the wedding below.

Romantic Kiss

Cuoco broke the news to the world that the wedding took place with the black and white photo above, writing “LEGALLY KCSQUARED 6-30-18.”

Time to Party

After the wedding the two changed into more comfortable attire — a white lace jumpsuit and a suit, respectively — for the reception.

Giving Her Away

Gary Cuoco, Kaley Cuoco’s father, walked his daughter down the aisle with a smile on his face. Brad Goreski captured the video above of the two as they reached the alter.

Tank the Tagalong

As Cuoco and Cook left the altar together as husband and wife, they brough their pet bulldog Tank along with them.

“Happy ever forever,” Cuoco captioned the photo.

The couple have a number of pets, including a miniature horse named Shmooshy.

Family Photo

Cuoco and Cook posed for a photo alongside her sister Briana, father Gary and mother Layne Ann inside the horse stable.

Cuoco’s Other Husband

One of the guests at the event was fellow Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki. The two previously dated for two years while working on the show, and their characters Leonard and Penny have been married since Season 9.

“Couldn’t be happier for my fake wife [Kaley Cuoco] and [Karl Cook] whose words brought us all to tears last night,” Galecki wrote while sharing a photo from the reception. “So much love for you both.”

Special Monograms

The luxurious reception featured gold napkins with two special monograms — one of dog prints and another of a horse silhouette inside of a horse shoe.

Nose to Nose

Cuoco continued to post photos from the wedding on Sunday, including one of her giving a peck on the nose to one of her horses that was inside the stable.

“Thank you [Enjet Media] for capturing every second of this incredible evening … I cannot WAIT to see what you put together with all the footage!” Cuoco wrote.

The Day After

The newlyweds posted a photo on Sunday hours after the event was over in matching denim jackets with the words “Together Forever” and “KC Squared, est. 2018” written on the back.

“Threw a little intimate gathering last night,” Cuoco wrote in the photos captioned.