Kaley Cuoco Reveals New Look, And It Involves Bunny Ears

Thanks to Instagram’s addition of numerous goofy filters, stars like Kaley Cuoco now have even more reasons to share their silly selfies with their followers, as you can see from her latest Instagram post.

Thank you miss @faye.woods for my new icey white highlights !!!! @olaplex blondie 💁🏼 A post shared by @normancook on Jun 2, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT

It’s no surprise that Cuoco has shown an affinity for a filter that makes her look like a bunny, as she’s well-known for being an animal lover.

Cuoco, along with her boyfriend Karl Cook, recently expanded their family by adopting a miniature horse.

Last month, Cuoco and Cook visited the Peeps Foundation, sharing selfie after selfie of all of the adorable animals the foundation looked after. Per the foundation’s website, they are “dedicated to rescuing dwarf mini’s with special needs and giving them a forever home.”

As the Big Bang Theory’s social media followers know, the only thing she loves sharing more than behind-the-scenes photos of the cast and crew are showcasing all of her travels, typically to compete in horseback riding competitions.

During a 2016 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she explained of the hobby, “It’s become a very important part of my life, very serious.” She added, “It kind of levels me out with this whole Hollywood thing.”

Riding horses might “level her out,” but that doesn’t mean her celebrity doesn’t also play a part in the competitions.

“Bringing paparazzi to horse shows is not a great idea,” she said of her fame. “It spooks the horses, so I’ve actually started showing under a secret name. I have a little bit of an alias which would be really stupid if I said the name right now, so I’ve been trying to steer clear of being super noticeable, but it’s a little bit hard when you’re being followed around.”

The actress recently wrapped shooting on the ninth season of The Big Bang Theory, which ended with a massive cliffhanger. Luckily, for fans of the hit CBS sitcom, the show will return this fall with its tenth season, which should answer any and all questions that the season finale presented.

