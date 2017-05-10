Kailyn Lowry’s New Pic With DJ Khaled Has Twitter Firing Off The Jokes

Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry attended the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday evening and ran into hip-hop producer DJ Khaled at the star-studded event. The 25-year-old took to Twitter to share a selfie with the Grammy-nominated producer, and Lowry's fans immediately began slinging jokes in the reality star's direction after she posted it on the Internet.

The expectant mother shared the photo on Twitter with an excited smiley face emoji.

The image shows Kailyn Lowry sporting a bright red gown with her blond locks swept to the side while snapping a pic with the stylishly-dressed DJ Khaled.

After Lowry shared the picture on Twitter, many of her haters and critics slammed her with jokes. Many took shots at the MTV star because DJ Khaled didn't exactly appear as if he was aware of who Kailyn was.

"He has no clue who tf you are," one person said.

"This is funny. He is less than thrilled," another wrote.

One fan threw massive shade at Kailyn by using one of DJ Khaled's famous catchphrases.

"...And another one.' - DJ Khaled, on Kail's baby daddies," a Twitter user wrote.

@KailLowry "...And another one." – DJ Khaled, on Kail's baby daddies. — Dilophosaurus (@DilophosaurusYo) May 8, 2017

Kail attended the MTV Movie Awards with a particularly interesting guest, Teen Mom OG's Amber Portwood. Prior to the event, Lowry posted a photo of the two of them together. Amber, 26, was wearing a floor-length white gown with a high neckline and cutout over her cleavage.

Ready for the @mtv movie awards with my babe @realamberlportwood1__ thanks to @truevirtue_beck and @jonesn2hair for my hair and makeup and @sewtrendyaccessories for this incredible dress! ❤️ A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on May 7, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT

"Ready for the @mtv movie awards with my babe @realamberportwood1_," Lowry captioned the snap.

Visible in the photo was Kailyn Lowry's growing baby bump. Her next baby will be her third child and will be the younger sibling to Lincoln and Isaac. Earlier this month, Kailyn finally revealed who the father of her baby is, learn more here.

