Kailyn Lowry Reveals Baby Gender Guesses On Twitter

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is currently expecting her third child, and fans have been eagerly anticipating what the gender will be. Lowry took to Twitter and chimed in the guessing game conversation herself.

I think boy, linc thinks boy, isaac says girl https://t.co/6O8GhBddmF — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) June 7, 2017

A fan tweeted out a poll for Lowry’s fans to guess what the baby’s gender will be. As of press time, 72 percent of voters think the MTV star is having a girl.

Lowry disagrees. She thinks she’s having a boy, and her youngest son, Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, agrees with her. Her oldest son, Isaac Elliot Rivera, agrees with the majority and hopes he’s going to have a little sister later this year.

A few weeks back, Lowry played a guessing game of her own on Twitter.

A follower told her she was having a girl and she playfully responded, “Maybe!!! I’ll let you know this summer.”

Maybe!!! I’ll let you know this summer 😂 https://t.co/ILk8nTbE0l — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) May 3, 2017

After that comment, her fans went wild and chimed in with their own predictions, with a mix of both genders coming up.

Lowry’s upcoming child is with longtime friend Chris Lopez, and DNA results proved it. She’s still slated to appear on the next season of Teen Mom 2, but there’s rumors she’s getting her own spin-off show.

Lowry recently caused a ruckus online when she was seen out with a mystery man. Her reaction to that incident even caused a controversy of its own.

In other Teen Mom 2 news, Jenelle Evans recently had a heated court case concerning the custody of her son Jace. The legal battle put her against her mother to see if Jenelle could gain increased visitation her oldest child.