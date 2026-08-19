Kaia Gerber Reveals She Had an Exorcism as Child After Mom Cindy Crawford Told Her She Was ‘Possessed’

Kaia Gerber is sharing an unusual story from her childhood, claiming she once underwent an exorcism after being told she was “possessed.”

The model and actress, 24, discussed the experience during an appearance on The Mitch Churi Chat Show while reflecting on her role in the 10th season of FX’s American Horror Story.

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Gerber recalled that her mother, supermodel Cindy Crawford, was concerned about the effect the horror series could have on her.

“My mom gave me holy water to go to set with because she was like, ‘I don’t want you to get possessed,’” Gerber said. “I was told I was possessed as a child.”

When asked what she meant, Gerber doubled down on the unusual claim.

“I just was possessed. I was haunted, my whole life,” she said.

Gerber, who is the daughter of Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, then described herself as someone who supposedly attracts supernatural entities.

She added that she believes that she attracts “beings from the other dimension, in a very casual and chill way.”

The conversation took an even stranger turn when Gerber was asked whether she had ever actually undergone an exorcism.

“I actually did,” she replied.

Gerber then explained what she said happened during the alleged ritual.

“Do you know how they did the exorcism? They played a didgeridoo all over me. That’s how they did the exorcism,” she said.

A didgeridoo is a traditional Australian wind instrument with deep cultural roots among Indigenous Australian peoples.

The interviewer questioned Gerber again about whether the experience really happened. She insisted that it did.

“That actually did happen. I’ve never talked about it, but that actually did happen,” she said.

Gerber’s comments come as she promotes her latest television project, FX’s The Shards. The series is based on Bret Easton Ellis’ semi-autobiographical novel and marks another major television role for the actress. It is also created by Ryan Murphy.

Gerber has previously appeared in American Horror Story, joining the anthology series for its 10th season, “Double Feature.”

Her acting credits also include the 2023 comedy Bottoms and Saturday Night, the 2024 film inspired by the early days of Saturday Night Live.