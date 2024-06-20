Justin Timberlake's Mugshot Released After DWI Arrest

Justin Timberlake's mugshot has been released following the singer's arrest in Sag Harbor, New York. Hours after the "Selfish" singer, 43, arrested and booked on one count of driving while intoxicated and two citations, the Sag Harbor Police Department on Tuesday, June 18 released his mug shot, showing a somber Timberlake with what appeared to be glassy and bloodshot eyes.

According to an arrest report obtained by PEOPLE, Timberlake was arrested at 12:37 a.m. Tuesday after an officer on routine patrol noticed Timberlake's 2025 BMW drive through a stop sign, and "fail to keep on the right side of the roadway." A traffic stop was initiated, with the officer noting that Timberlake's "eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests." The singer also reportedly told the officer, "I had one martini and I followed my friends home."

(Photo: SAH HARBOR, NY – JUNE 18: (EDITORâ€™S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Imagesâ€™ editorial policy.) In this handout image provided by the Sag Harbor Police Department, Musician Justin Timberlake is seen in a booking photo on June 18, 2024 in Sag Harbor, New York. Timberlake was charged with driving while intoxicated. (Photo by Sag Harbor Police Department via Getty Images) - Sag Harbor Police Department via Getty Images)

The "SexyBack" singer, who had just left the American Hotel, was arrested at 12:37 a.m. and taken to Sag Harbor Police Headquarters to be processed, where, when the alcohol influence report was read aloud, Timberlake allegedly responded, "No, I'm not doing a chemical test." He said "I refuse" when the report was read to him two more times.

Timberlake was ultimately charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and two citations, one for running a stop sign and one for failure to keep in lane. The singer spent the night in jail and was released on his own recognizance later Tuesday following his arraignment at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court. His hearing is scheduled for July 26, the same day he is set to begin his two-night stand in Krakow, Poland as part of his upcoming world tour in support of his sixth album Everything I Thought It Was.

While Timberlake hasn't publicly commented on his arrest, his attorney Edward Burke Jr. told Deadline in a statement, "I look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake on these allegations. I will have a lot to say at the appropriate time but am currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney's office."