Justin Timberlake's Hand-Holding Scandal Seemingly Came Just Weeks Into Jessica Biel's Secret Pregnancy

Justin Timberlake's hand-holding cheating scandal with actress Alisha Wainwright happened in late November, possibly just weeks into Jessica Biel's secret pregnancy. Wainwright and Timberlake were seen holding hands outside a New Orleans bar on Nov. 22 while taking a break from filming the movie Palmer. Timberlake later apologized for the incident, admitting to drinking the night the photo was taken.

On Saturday, the Daily Mail reported that Biel gave birth to a baby boy, which came as a total shock to fans because the couple never publicly announced she was pregnant. A friend told the Daily Mail the baby was born "earlier this week" and Biel's mother, Kimberly Conroe Biel, is staying with the family through Sunday. They are living at their Montana ranch, where they have been staying since the coronavirus pandemic began in March. Biel and Timberlake have not commented on the news yet.

The baby was born about eight months after Timberlake's scandal with Wainwright. In the controversial photos, Timberlake was seen holding his Palmer co-star's hand and she was seen putting her hand on his thigh. Timberlake appeared intoxicated, as one photo showed him leaning against a wall to keep himself from falling. Wainwright's representative responded to the photos first, shooting down speculation that there could be a romantic relationship between. The rep said the photos were taken while the entire Palmer cast was celebrating.

After several days of rumors, Timberlake finally commented on the situation himself. On Dec. 5, he issued an apology on Instagram and insisted there was no infidelity. "I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior," Timberlake wrote. "I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be."

However, rumors continued to fly about the situation. Sources said Timberlake and Wainwright avoided each other, except when they needed to film together. Another source claimed Biel did not want to visit Timberlake at the set. On the day before Timberlake issued his apology, one source told InTouch Weekly Biel and Timberlake were "arguing for months" before the incident and were trying to save the marriage for the sake of their 5-year-old son Silas.

Living in quarantine has reportedly helped the couple work on their relationship. "Although the pandemic is very stressful, Jess is trying to look on the bright side of things and thinks the extra downtime that comes along with the situation is great for her and Justin’s relationship," a source told Us Weekly on April 1. "They of course both have their moments of being irritated, but it has ultimately brought them closer and having the main focus be each other and [son] Silas has been a good thing." The source said the two are still having virtual therapy sessions and "have been getting along."