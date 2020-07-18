Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Fans Shocked After They Secretly Welcome Second Child

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's fans are still in shock after the couple reportedly welcomed a second child this week. The Hollywood power couple has not commented on the news, but The Daily Mail reports Biel gave birth to a baby boy. A friend told the site Biel's mother, Kimberly Conroe Biel, plans to stay with Biel and Timberlake through this weekend to be with her new grandchild.

Timberlake and Biel married in 2012 and are also parents to 5-year-old son Silas. The couple is known for being selective about the aspects of their private life they share with the public, and there were no hints about this second pregnancy. They did keep new Instagram posts to a minimum, only sharing messages about social justice and throwback pictures. Any recent photos of Biel were only selfies. A picture of the couple on Biel's birthday in March showed her wearing loose clothing and sitting at a table while Timberlake presented her with a cake.

The surprising baby news came just about eight months after Timberlake was caught in a scandal with actress Alisha Wainwright. He was spotted holding hands with Wainwright outside a New Orleans bar between the filming of their new movie, Palmer. Wainwright's rep said there was nothing romantic between the two. Timberlake also issued a long apology in early December, saying he drank too much the night the photo was taken.