Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Fans Shocked After They Secretly Welcome Second Child
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's fans are still in shock after the couple reportedly welcomed a second child this week. The Hollywood power couple has not commented on the news, but The Daily Mail reports Biel gave birth to a baby boy. A friend told the site Biel's mother, Kimberly Conroe Biel, plans to stay with Biel and Timberlake through this weekend to be with her new grandchild.
Timberlake and Biel married in 2012 and are also parents to 5-year-old son Silas. The couple is known for being selective about the aspects of their private life they share with the public, and there were no hints about this second pregnancy. They did keep new Instagram posts to a minimum, only sharing messages about social justice and throwback pictures. Any recent photos of Biel were only selfies. A picture of the couple on Biel's birthday in March showed her wearing loose clothing and sitting at a table while Timberlake presented her with a cake.
The surprising baby news came just about eight months after Timberlake was caught in a scandal with actress Alisha Wainwright. He was spotted holding hands with Wainwright outside a New Orleans bar between the filming of their new movie, Palmer. Wainwright's rep said there was nothing romantic between the two. Timberlake also issued a long apology in early December, saying he drank too much the night the photo was taken.
'Can't wait to see him!'
Congrats on your second baby @jtimberlake @JessicaBiel😍❤️ can't wait to see him!!😍— Rebecca Rivas🦦 (@RebeeccaRivas) July 18, 2020
"I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior," the "Suit & Tie" singer wrote on Instagram. "I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that."prevnext
'OMGGG CONGRATS'
@JessicaBiel @jtimberlake OMGGG CONGRATS !!! Love you !!❤️❤️— Lights out, TKO ! (@Klojt26) July 18, 2020
There were also rumors that Timberlake and Biel were having marital troubles before the incident. A source told InTouch Weekly they were "arguing for months" and were "fighting to save the marriage for the sake of Silas." Despite these issues, they quarantined together in Montana and a source told Us Weekly they were getting "closer." An insider said they "make time to work on themselves and open up about their issues," adding, "As a whole, they are having fun and have been getting along. They are doing well and are happy."prevnext
'A secret pregnancy'
prevnext
everyone having a secret pregnancy— ً (@25outcharted) July 18, 2020
'Congrats'
prevnext
congrats— 𝙠𝙚𝙮𝙖⁷ ミ☆🪐✨| blm🖤 (@needytattoo) July 18, 2020
'New baby Boy'
prevnext
New baby Boy timberlake 💙💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/boTbe1mxWB— Dani - FÃ DO VILÃO JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE🖕🏾 (@SenoritaTimber1) July 18, 2020
'We want pictures'
prev
Congratulations on the second baby #2 @jessicabiel @jtimberlake we want pictures 🙃— TimberBiel Pics (@TimberBielPics) July 18, 2020