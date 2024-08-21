Jessica Biel 'Refuses to Leave' Justin Timberlake Despite Scandals

Jessica Biel won't be leaving her man. Fans have been speculating on the state of their marriage since the "Cry Me a River" singer was arrested on June 18, and booked for driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, New York. He'd been out drinking with fans at a local bar. At the time of his arrest, police noted the former Mickey Mouse Clubhouse star was "glassy-eyed," reeked of alcohol, and "performed poorly" on field sobriety tests. But the Friends With Benefits star insisted to police that he "had one martini" and is pleading not guilty. Biel has not spoken about the incident.

"She keeps turning the other way when it comes to Justin's behavior, but it's getting harder and harder," a source exclusively tells In Touch. "Still, she refuses to leave him and give up on their family." The couple have two sons.

Biel has been publicly embarrassed by Timberlake's booze field nights before. In 2019, he was photographed holding hands with a co-star at a New Orleans bar. "I drank way too much that night, and I regret my behavior," he later confessed. He's now promising Biel that another incident 'will never happen again." Though she's given him another chance, a source says Timberlake "may not have many left, though."

Some wonder if he has a drinking problem, which sources say neither him nor Biel believe. But a judge reprimanded him during one hearing on the matter and refused to go light on him, suspending the singer's license, which is protocol in such instances.

Yahoo News reports however that Biel has laid down the law amid their marital issues as a result of the drinking. "She has a list of rules" a source told Life & Style The incident put a huge strain on the marriage."

The source added: "Jessica wants Justin's assurances that he'll be more supportive of her work — even if that means staying home with the kids [Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4] while she's on a shoot. She's pushing to work more and counting on Justin to pick up the slack."

The 7th Heaven star is also reportedly asking "for more help around the house and more regular date nights. She's been pushed to her limits by his immaturity."