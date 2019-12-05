Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Have Reportedly Been ‘Arguing for Months’ Before Alisha Wainwright Drama

While insiders, who are allegedly tied to Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright, have been coming forward left and right, now a source in connection with Timberlake’s wife Jessica Biel is breaking silence. Over a week ago, Timberlake was seen out at a New Orleans bar with his co-star as they shoot their new film Palmer in the jazz-infused city, but the two got very close and it was all caught on camera. While several fans and celebrities have come forward to express their opinions on the situation, onlookers have yet to hear from Biel. However, according to the new source, there was trouble in paradise for the married couple long before this recent incident.

“Justin and Jessica have been arguing for months,” the insider told In Touch of the parents, who share 4-year-old, Silas together. “They’ve been fighting to save the marriage for the sake of Silas, but the photos of him wasted and being all handsy with Alisha is the final nail in the coffin.”

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time there have been infidelity rumors towards Timberlake, it’s been a thing for a few years now. In 2010, he was accused of having a three-day affair with actress Olivia Munn, and four years later in 2014, he was seen out at a Paris bar getting flirty with someone. The former *NSYNC band member has denied those allegations, but there’s still a large gap of question.

Timberlake and Wainwright were seen getting super close at a group gathering one evening. The private party was for the cast and crew of the new film, but photos and videos were taken of the singer and actress that had fans questioning if there was something more between the two — after all, they do play to individuals who share a love interest in the movie. At times, Timberlake was seen holding her hand, and other moments show Wainwright stroking his thigh. It was reported the Timberlake was so intoxicated that he had trouble standing and had to lean against a wall. Despite what everyone saw, her rep is saying there is nothing more than just a friendship.

“There is no validity to the speculation,” the source told Us Weekly. “Nothing remotely romantic is going on with Justin and Alisha. The whole cast is shooting out there and like to hang out together. They were very much in public and nothing inappropriate was happening.”